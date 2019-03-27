WELCOME TO THE TRI-LAKES COMMUNITY! Whether you are new to us, been here for years, considering moving in or just stopping by, we are so glad you are here.
The Tri-Lakes area is a wonderfully diverse community that has shopping, restaurants, housing and great views for everyone, no matter your preference for larger lots with room to breathe, family friendly neighborhoods, well-known national businesses or small mom-and-pop establishments.
People are attracted to our perfect location with quick access to I-25 to travel to nearby Colorado Springs and Denver, our small-town feel with incorporated and unincorporated areas, and our incredible outdoor lifestyle.
Downtown Monument features some of the most unique retail shops for a one-of-a-kind experience. The downtown restaurants and tasting rooms have plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy live music and the art galleries are something you are not going to find anywhere else. Monument also has all the amenities one would need.
Downtown Palmer Lake has plenty of choices when it comes to local restaurants, all within walking distance of each other and right across the street from a recreational lake with fishing, paddle boating and a fountain. In addition, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts hosts big-name talent in a charming venue.
There are also many additional businesses, homes, biking and hiking trails, all throughout Northern El Paso County.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visitor Center is here to answer all your questions, refer businesses to fulfil your needs and serve as a resource for all things Tri-Lakes.
Next time you’re in the neighborhood, please feel free to stop in and say hello!
— Terri Hayes
President and CEO,
Tri-Lakes Chamber, EDC & Visitor Center
166 Second St.,
Monument, CO 80132
719-481-3282