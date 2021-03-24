As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of El Paso County, 2020 and the first part of 2021 have presented a lot of challenges to businesses. While this time period may not have seemed like the most opportune time to open a new business or expand an existing one, a number of businesses in Monument either launched, expanded or found a unique mode of survival during this time.
3 Hundred Days of Shine has been in business selling small-batch Western-American moonshine in its 279 Beacon Lite Road location in Monument since late 2014.
In 2020, owner Michael Girard and his wife turned an idea to reality when they expanded their distillery and tasting room with an adjoining retail space. The store was created from renovated office space adjoining the north space of the tasting room, and it is stocked with the company’s branded merchandise.
Bringing with it a “country store feel,” the space is stocked with a new line of 3 Hundred Days-branded food products including glassware, apparel and canned goods.
“It’s small, but it’s still more than we had,” Girard said.
Just prior to the launch of the store, Girard and company released a new spirit, its Carlino Brothers bootleg edition, a 92-proof barrel-finished liquor. The liquor is aged in whiskey barrels for 18 months before aging again in pinot noir casks from California.
“It gives it more character and flavor,” Girard said. “It’s much more robust.”
With its Monument location opened in early February, Trails End Taproom renovated and made use of a historic property at 252 Front St., across from Coffee Cup Cafe. A 20-year resident of Monument, owner Kevin Reese has owned and operated the first Trails End location on the west side of Colorado Springs for three years.
Like its other location, Trails End Taproom-Monument features a self-pour concept. Patrons are issued a card which allows them to pour up to 32 ounces of their choice at a time from 15 wall mounted taps. Each tap has a sensor which records the pour of ounces and subsequently charges to the (age 21-and-over) customer’s tab.
“It’s a small town gathering place with big-town atmosphere and options,” states the Trails End website, trailsendtaproom.com.
Built around cabin that’s been around since the 1800s, the taproom opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.
Reese plans to start a run, bike and hike group from the Monument location this spring.
Not only surviving pandemic regulations of 2020 but actually expanding into a new and larger location was Jarrito Loco, which opened its new location on Highway 105 in the building previously occupied by Village Inn. The key to surviving, and expanding, during a viral pandemic wasn’t due to anything “special,” owner Angel Jimenez said. Rather, he said the restaurant’s success against adversity was due to God, his Grandma Maria and a community which continues to embrace it.
“We haven’t done anything on our own accord,” Jimenez said. “God put grace and favor toward us. We aren’t perfect. Business is not always perfect, but we have a wonderful community here. But it has been Grandma and God to grace us with our recipes.”
A stone’s throw from the newly located Jarrito Loco, and also managing to survive during these tough times, is Lee Spirits Co. Distillery Tasting Room, 303 Colorado 105, technically in Palmer Lake. Just weeks before the pandemic measures went into effect in March 2020, Lee Spirits had a record-breaking opening night. One of the smallest micro-distilleries in the country, Lee Spirits features a product line gin and gin-based cocktails with flair.
Owners and cousins Nick Lee and Ian Lee opened this second tasting room with a different atmosphere from their Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street speakeasy in Colorado Springs. The Monument location adopted a theme designed to spotlight the natural raw ingredients of their products and brand, Nick Lee said. He aspired to have Lee Spirits contribute to the culture of the northern El Paso County region.
“We are excited to bring that traffic into Monument and get people into the community who may otherwise not have come here,” Lee said.
Finding its way to make a soft opening during the pandemic was Lolley’s Ice Cream, 175 Second St., Monument.
While owners Shelly and Dustin Sapp continue to develop what will be the shop’s core flavor lineup and rotating flavors, Lolley’s line of homemade ice cream is unique compared to products found in retail stores.
“The quality is noticeably different,” Shelly Sapp said. “It’s smoother, creamier, (and) has no preservatives and additives, which is a big deal for us as far as our product goes.”
Ice cream favors, all made in-house, include the signature Graham Slam, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Decadence and Strawberry’s My Jam, with new flavors continually being developed. Ice cream scoops come with a cake cone or a sugar cone or customers may upgrade to a homemade waffle cone, baked on-site. Sundae kits complete with ice cream and toppings are also for sale.
Sapp also sells pastries and baked goods — all gluten free.
Lolley’s current hours area Thursday-Sunday — check the Facebook page for updates.
Food service isn’t the only business to continue its efforts since the pandemic appeared in the county. Alpinery opened its retail store at 465 Highway 105 in September 2019 and continues to offer a difference in the lives of people who need help with a variety of ailments. After having recognized the benefits of CBD, one of the many compounds of the hemp plant, and growing and processing their own family brand and product line, the Woodward family of Larkspur established Alpine Family Farms two years prior to opening a store in Monument.
After seeing an abundance of local clientele from its products sold and shipped over a year, and opening its first location in Monument, the family-brand of products in The Alpinery are manufactured to full-spectrum (meaning they contain all of the compounds found in hemp plants, including THC). However, the store also offers products which are broad spectrum, meaning the THC has been removed.
“We saw what CBD was selling for and we knew we could do it for a lot less, because we were vertically integrated,” said Melissa Woodward, one of the owners. “We want to be able to help people. It’s been incredible to have this business and have people come back to it consistently because of the effects they’ve experienced.”