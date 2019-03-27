ON A TOTAL WHIM I called on it,” reminisces the vivacious restaurateur, April Fullman, “and the next day we were putting together an offer.”
That is the lighthearted — even whimsical — ethos with which was birthed and grown The Stube, Palmer Lake’s casual and upbeat German eatery.
That offer was for the purchase of Palmer Lake’s 19th century stationmaster’s home, and it proved an opportunity for reliving a cherished memory.
“The night of our wedding reception my husband Michael and I both were visiting too much to remember to eat,” Fullman recalled, “so we eventually walked to a very popular German restaurant and pub named Gustav’s.”
Good restaurants created indelible memories, explained Fullman. “Our love for Gustav’s is really what inspired The Stube,” and every homecoming trip to Portland, Ore., requires a return visit to Gustav’s. “The desire to eat schnitzel, sausages and fondue with our friends regularly was a large factor in the creation of The Stube.”
And it makes good sense. Her genealogy stretches down deep with Germanic roots. Her grandmother, Irma Veley, emigrated from Meersburg, Germany at the age of 12. Irma’s mother eventually elected to return to Germany to own and operate a bed-and-breakfast along the coast of southern Germany’s Lake Konstanz.
“My extended family still owns the home my great grandmother lived in and ran the B&B out of,” Fullman said.
The Stube means “parlor room” or “living room,” Fullman explained. “When asked why I named it that, I let people know that not only do I envision that this space was most likely the living room of the station master, but I also want people to come in, relax and enjoy time here as if they were in their friends’ home having a meal.”
The menu reflects this desire by including both “authentic options for those who are seeking that, and enough other great options to please the skeptic who is not ready to try red cabbage yet,” Fullman said.
This hospitable ethos bleeds right into the space itself, an eclectic atmosphere, one with a mashup of friendly mountain town kitsch. “I love old things,” Fullman exclaimed, “so being that this place has a plaque from 1883 right by the door, old wood windows on the front, beetle-kill tables and bar, and is quaintly cozy with all the quirks of an old space, it was a match made in heaven for me.”
And then there is the VW bus; the restaurant’s special events bus. “It’s so fun to drive, and reminds me of driving with my little German grandma in their bus as a kid,” Fullman musses.
Fullman’s daughters named the orange 1974 VW bus “Rainbow Dash,” and join their mother in operating it as a food truck at multiple events, including Wines and Brews, Oktoberfest at both Pikes Peak Brewing and Storybook Brewing, the 4th of July street fair and Monupalooza.
Fullman’s infatuation with both cuisine and hospitality is captivating but not the end of the story. Since her family’s move to the Tri-Lakes area in 2011, Fullman notes her desire to give back to the community. “I have always had a heart to serve people and have wanted to be a vessel for good. Obviously we as a family can only donate so much, but with the creation of The Stube we have been able to so much more!”
With Fullman’s leading, The Stube has been that vessel for good via numerous avenues including collecting donations for Florida flood victims; conducting two coat drives for Palmer Lake Elementary; the donation of countless items for silent auctions at local schools, YMCAs and the Woodmoor Waves USA Swimming team; selling hundreds of tickets for Taste of Palmer Lake with proceeds benefiting Awake the Lake; and even donating the use of their chairs for local weddings.
“It is the interaction with people in our community that really keeps me going,” Fullman said.
Palmer Lake residents are truly reaping the benefits of Fullman’s community mindedness. Carly McAdam, server at The Stube, recalls discovering this.
“When I found out she was opening a restaurant and how she wanted to give back so much to our community I had to say, ‘Let me know if you need any help!’” It is this contagious altruism that appears to be anchoring the small business.
Reflecting back on it all, Fullman summarizes it by citing a “passion for Palmer Lake and the Tri-Lakes area,” one that extends to the patrons of The Stube and a desire to see what was an “on-a-whim decision” grow into a “longtime gathering spot for folks to enjoy one another, good food and a quaint spot.”