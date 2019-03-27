THE TRI-LAKES MUSIC ASSOCIATION was created in 1998, born out of a love for music and a desire for an annual community Christmas concert.
“I was the choir director at the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church at the time, and was retiring,” remembered TLMA founder Robert Manning. “I wanted to do a community Christmas Cantata (a large, choral work) and sent out emails to all the other churches in the Tri-Lakes region. One person, Bruce Eldridge, came forward, and we got the TLMA going.”
Manning and Eldridge recruited a small group of musicians and vocalists for the first concert, and the group has grown in size each year. Today, concerts often have upwards of 150 participants in the orchestra and choir combined, and the TLMA now holds three performances of its Christmas concert at Palmer Ridge High School.
The nonprofit group relies on donations from individuals and groups for its funding. “The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has been a phenomenal support with generous grants,” Manning said.
From the association’s inception, Manning had a desire not only to enrich the lives of those in the community through music, but also to help a charitable organization in the Tri-Lakes area.
“Robert wanted to pull together a larger performing ensemble, to cast a wider net, and bring more music to the Tri-Lakes community,” said Rose Dunphey, TLMA’s orchestral conductor. “But he also wanted it to create an annual benefit concert for a local nonprofit. He is really a visionary — very creative, constantly thinking about these kinds of things and making them happen,” she continued.
Manning chose Tri-Lakes Cares to be the beneficiary of the free-will donations collected at the annual TLMA Christmas concert. Since 1998, TLMA has donated more than $45,000 to Tri-Lakes Cares.
“It’s great that we are able to support needy people in the community,” said Dunphey.
“The partnership with TLMA is really wonderful,” Tri-Lakes Cares Development Manager Christine Bucher said. “It is one local organization helping to raise funds for another. Everything stays right here in the community. It also helps to spread the word about what Tri-Lakes Cares does. With the funds from TLMA we are able to provide a wide range of services, helping those in need with rent assistance, utilities, car repairs (and) food from our food pantry,” she said.
Additionally, the TLMA awards two $500 scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors. “The students don’t have to be pursuing careers as a musicians, but they do have to plan to keep music in their lives somehow,” said Manning’s son, Matt, the current head conductor of TLMA.
Matt has assumed more responsibilities with TLMA after his father retired as head of the organization seven years ago. “My dad has struggled with sarcoidosis, a degenerative soft tissue disease, since he was 32. It affected his lungs, and he underwent a double lung transplant about two-and-a-half years ago,” he said.
“I still stay involved in a lot of the background stuff (with TLMA), and I conducted one number on the program in 2017,” Manning said. “My son gave me a real gift in taking over the organization. It is some bother I can’t be fully involved anymore, but seeing how well Matt runs it gives me relief.”
Meanwhile, Dunphey manages the orchestral side of TLMA. “We have a real pool of talent in the Tri-Lakes region,” she said.
No auditions are required to join the group, and all ages and skill levels are welcome. “Last year we had a grandmother playing violin, a mother playing viola, and her second-grade daughter playing violin. We have students sitting next to professional musicians. We want to encourage lifelong musicianship; that’s what we hope they catch.”
The TLMA hopes to expand its concert offerings in the future. “We have held a patriotic concert in July several times in the past. We would love to do something maybe three times a year, to build more opportunities for musicians to perform,” Dunphey said.
Manning envisions the TLMA growing further still. “I’d love it to grow to the point where we could hire a music director, have some paid staff, maybe build a concert center — but that will have to be left to others,” he said.
“My father is an amazing man, a good man,” said Matt. “The TLMA was created not just for the music, but for charity, to help the community, and these wonderful people come out every year and keep it alive — and it all started just because my dad wanted to help people.”
For more information on the Tri-Lakes Music Association, contact them at 232-4114 or by email at trilakesmusic@gmail.com, or visit trilakesmusic.org.