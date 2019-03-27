IF YOU'RE A SENIOR (age 55-plus in most cases), live in the Tri-Lakes area, and want to remain active, there’s a pretty good chance you won’t have to look too far to find others with similar goals.
“I really enjoy doing classes as opposed to machines,” said Carol Stansfield, who is a regular at the Tri-Lakes YMCA’s step class for active older adults (AOA). “First of all, it gets me here for a full hour. I’m not temped to say, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m going to quit.’
“Plus you’re with other people. You’re listening to music. You’re having a good time. And the instructors are excellent and very well trained.”
As Stansfield describes it, the Step class is “… sort of halfway between SilverSneakers and a traditional aerobics class.”
“It’s more active and more cardio than SilverSneakers is,” Stansfield said. “Most of us in the class are at least 50, although anybody can take the class. It’s designed for people who can do more than SilverSneakers, but don’t want to do a boot camp.”
At the end of AOA step class, participants are taught how to have better balance to help prevent falls. People in the class work at different paces.
There’s a large population of seniors in the Tri-Lakes area. Many of them are active at places like the YMCA, located at 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, across from Lewis-Palmer High School.
“There’s a lot of people who have been coming to classes for two and three years,” said Tri-Lakes Y member Jane Mallery, prior to a step class. “In January, it gets real crowded, you know, with all the people who want to get in shape because they want to start a new thing. But in a couple of months it gets a little less crowded.”
If you go to an AOA or SilverSneakers class at the Tri-Lakes Y, you likely will hear members talking about some of the common things associated with growing older, like cataracts and knee and hip replacements. But you rarely will hear them complaining.
Mallery also does Zumba classes at the Tri-Lakes Y.
“I was very active and then I kind of slowed down,” Mallery said. “But my physical therapist told me I should do aerobics and it has just made all the difference in the world.”
If you aren’t interested in taking classes at the Tri-Lakes Y, there is a huge workout area complete with treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers, machine weight stations and free weights.
There are numerous opportunities throughout each day of the week for Tri-Lakes Y SilverSneakers and active older adults to take part in a multitude of classes that may not necessarily be designed for their skill level. But as is the case with most classes, participants can work at their own pace. Classes include strength training, total body workout, Pilates classes, numerous yoga classes (including chair yoga), cycling classes and interval training. And of course, the pool is open at specific times for lap swim and water exercise/aerobics.
Other activities designed especially for seniors include Tuesday coffee.
Holly Brandon is the executive director of the Tri-Lakes Y. She said her Y has the most members of any Y in the Pikes Peak region.
“I think that’s because of families and all of our active seniors,” Brandon said. “We have a very active senior community. These folks want to be involved. They want to stay fit. They want to volunteer. They want to get out and do things. They don’t want to stay at home and sit in front of the television.
“The seniors who come here are also very social. They take classes together. They meet their friends here. It’s more of a community feel than just coming and working out.”
The Tri-Lakes Y is not the only facility in the region that caters to seniors. Tri-lakes Silver Alliance (located on the Lewis-Palmer campus) offers fitness classes every day of the week. Silver Alliance also offers book clubs and a variety of card games.
“The seniors at our facility want to stay mobile and active,” said executive director Sue Walker. “They lift weights into their 70s. They take classes into their 80s. We have a 91-year-old woman who takes a balance class.”
The Silver Alliance facility is 4,000 square feet, so there is plenty of room for people to take classes and move around freely. Classes are similar to those offered at the Tri-Lakes Y, and also include Tai Chi Fusion and line dancing.
According to Walker, the Tri-Lakes area has the biggest concentration of seniors in El Paso County. Many older folks retire to the area to take advantage of the hiking trails and other outdoor activities. Many retirees are ex-military.
“Those folks are used to being fit and active and working out,” Walker said. “And they love to give back their time. When we need volunteers, we have no trouble finding people who want to help out and give back to the community.”
Terri Hayes is the president of CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber does not offer any programs or events specifically designed for seniors, but anyone looking to post an event is welcome to do on the Chamber’s website.
“We have a lot of civic organizations in our community and they rely heavily on seniors to get things done,” Hayes said. “We could not have the community support we have without our seniors.”
Hayes added that if seniors come to the chamber wanting to get involved in the community, she and her staff often point them to area service clubs like Kiwanis, Lions and the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club.
“Volunteering is wonderful,” Hayes said. “A senior might sign up for just one thing a year, but they have fun. They want to make a difference.
“It’s amazing how much we depend on our volunteers.”
If you area senior and you want to get more involved in the Tri-Lakes community, check out some of the these organizations and businesses:
Tri-Lakes YMCA: ppymca.org/locations/north/tri-lakes; 481-8728
Colorado Springs Senior Center: ppymca.org/colorado-springs-senior-center/about-us; 481-8728
Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance Senior Center: trilakesseniors.org; 464-6873
Colorado Springs Senior Center (affiliated with Tri-Lakes YMCA): ppymca.org/colorado-springs-senior-center
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce: trilakeschamber.com; 481-3282
Bethesda Gardens: bethesdagardensmonument.com; 299-3596
Jackson Creek Senior Living: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com; 725-6060