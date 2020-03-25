Communities like the Palmer Lake and Monument thrive because resident are willing to give their time and of themselves to town projects and causes.
Volunteering is the heart of any smaller community, and one of the best examples of this has been immortalized in a statue which stands in Palmer Lake Village Green, across from town hall. It is a statue created by artist Donna Arndt of Dizzy, a German shepherd who was the companion of Bert Sloan. Both Sloan and Dizzy were pivotal characters in the story behind the inception of Palmer Lake’s star.
The illuminated 500-foot in diameter Palmer Lake Star, located on Sundance Mountain, is seen throughout the Tri-Lakes area and is visible from Interstate 25 annually during the holidays. The star was the brainchild of B. E. Jack, a Mountain Utilities regional manager who, in 1935 during the middle of the Great Depression, shared with Sloan his idea of constructing a star on the side of Sundance Mountain overlooking the town.
Sloan, an Irishman who owned a local café, agreed Jack’s star idea could become an icon for the area’s holiday traditions, and the pair began brainstorming the logistics of constructing the star on the side of a mountain. The feat involved working on a 60% uphill grade on less-than-ideal terrain and conditions for construction work.
Jack, himself, would not be able to make the hike to the construction site, but as word of the star began to spread through the small Tri-Lakes community, Jack’s linemen from Mountain Utilities came to lend their individual expertise on the project.
As the project got underway, with contributions from Mountain Utilities, whom Jack convinced to contribute used poles and cable and labor being a team of volunteers from the town and the utility company.
Canine Dizzy’s role in the construction was as a courier up the steep angle from the base of Sundance Mountain to the construction site. Sloan had fashioned a small pack which was strapped to the German shepherd. As the labor force worked at the construction site, Dizzy carried supplies between the base and the crew.
The statue of Dizzy was commissioned by the Palmer Lake Historical Society and dedicated Oct. 21, 2006.
Arndt said when considering a visage for the sculpture, it was decided Dizzy would be a more favorable subject rather than one of the town’s founders to be immortalized in bronze on the Palmer Lake Village Green.
“He exemplifies volunteerism and the hard work which helped build this community,” Arndt said.
In addition, Arndt said children who play in the park at Village Green are more interested in the story behind a statue of a dog than that of a person they’ve never met.
“It’s fun to watch young people come up to the statute and read about Dizzy,” Arndt said. “It’s one small way to help children take an interest in the local history.”
Last year, the Palmer Lake Star and Palmer Lake Town Hall were both officially added to the registry of Colorado Historical Landmarks.