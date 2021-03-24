If you are new to the area, welcome! Or if you’ve been here a while, hopefully you will discover some new aspects of our community in these pages.
The Tri-Lakes area is truly a special place. We have experienced considerable growth over the past 10 years. However, that growth has only enhanced our sense of community because we are all still neighbors wanting the same thing: a safe, healthy, happy home for our families.
This Northern El Paso County evolution is no doubt because of our location right between the two largest cities in the state, Denver and Colorado Springs. In addition, the close proximity to I-25, our great school district and the sense of a small town are some of the must-haves that people relocating to our community are looking for.
Residential growth has spurred a momentum of commercial endeavors, from great mom-and-pop businesses to a new UPS distribution center that will be bringing jobs to the community. Several hundred businesses serve our growing region, making us a consumer-based economy.
We at the Chamber are thankful to be able to be here to assist our businesses, nonprofit organizations and towns. In return, there is a sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued support of the Chamber by the community.
There is so much going on here, with hopefully much more to come in summer and fall 2021!
For a listing of community events, visit TriLakesChamber.com or just come on by the Chamber office at 166 Second St., Monument, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and pick up brochures on businesses, local sites, social services and hiking trails. Need a recommendation? Feel free to give us a call at 719-481-3282. We love to help out our neighbors.
Lastly, if you own a business or work for one that you think would benefit from joining the Chamber, reach out. We would love to talk to you!
Terri Hayes
President & CEO
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visitor Center