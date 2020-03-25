The Pineries Open Space hiking trail in Black Forest has been constructed in bits and pieces over several years.
The 2013 Black Forest fire delayed the public access to the open space, but work is near completion and it is expected to open to the public this summer.
El Paso County Community Services hosted a guided hike of the existing trail Feb. 29 as part of a preview to help introduce enthusiasts to it and create a buzz prior to its official opening.
The multi-use trail’s final 11,000 feet are in sight. It connects two regional trails, the Black Forest Section 16 Trail, to the southwest, and the Woodlake Trail, to the northeast of the property.
County Park Planner Ross Williams led the hike that Saturday morning with about 20 people getting an early glimpse of the final two miles of construction.
The trail has been constructed by hand, Williams said. Given the area surrounds private property, is itself surrounded by established neighborhoods, and is subject to a conservation easement held by Palmer Land Trust, the use of heavy equipment for the trail must be kept at a minimum.
The trail showcases a portion of the 1,067-acre Pineries Open Space, “characterized by gently rolling terrain, including a subtle ridgeline that is part of the Palmer Divide, separating the Lower Platte and Arkansas River Watersheds. The terrain is dominated by ponderosa pine forest and with a sparse understory composition, including kinnikinnick, squaw current, mountain mahogany, blue grama, western wheatgrass, needle and thread, and mountain muhly, per a 2016 Rocky Mountain Field Institute report. Several culturally modified Ute Trees are located on the property.
All of the trail work has been performed in tandem by the Rocky Mountain Field Institute and the Mile High Youth Corps. RMFI provides leadership for the project while Mile High provides the labor. Williams said the division has built trails with volunteers through RMFI as well, giving the “average Joe” who may never have built a trail, experience in proper trail construction.
The Pineries Open Space main trail is what Williams describes as a flowing single track, approximately 18-24 inches wide, with “rollers” essentially.
“The terrain is not overly steep or anything,” Williams said. “You have your ups and you have your downs. And one thing that will make it fun, whether you are hiking, on a horse or mountain biking, you will have these opportunities to grab a breather. It’s the way the whole property is and it makes it really nice.
“We try not to take trails straight uphill and let them, of course, follow contours and do switchbacks if we get a steeper section.”
Because of the terrain of the open space, the trail’s very smooth in many cases. Williams said the division is getting into building more single-track trails instead of huge regional trails, and as such planners usually design the trail to resemble how they themselves would like to experience it on a mountain bike or similar. In the Pineries Open Space, rocks on the trail are “almost nonexistent.”
“We know the opening of the Pineries has been a long time coming, and with that, we don’t want people feeling like they are losing out,” Williams said. “So we wanted to offer these hikes.”
Assuming all goes according to schedule, the Pineries trail should see its final two miles completed in early to mid-June, Williams said, and the park’s grand opening would be shortly after that. The total length of the trail, which is a loop, is estimated to be 8.5 to 9 miles when completed.
“It’s one of the longest hikes in the area, all contained in one open space,” Williams said. “It will be up to the hiker as to how they want to do it.”
Some hikers may want to shorten the trails doing an “out and back,” while others who decide to do the full trail will take a number of hours to get through it, depending on their pace, Williams said.
With the growth in population in El Paso County, Williams said maintaining open spaces, whether private or public, has become extremely important.
“It’s important to allow our residents and future generations to know what it is like to take a walk in the forest,” he said. “Or even in grasslands. … As those places start to get filled in with homes, business and roads, it’ll become hard for people to enjoy that.
“This [trail] will be a walk in the woods. It will be an opportunity for people to see what the burn areas look like from the Black Forest Fire, see how the ground and vegetation comes back. And in places where trees are still there, it will be a very relaxing and quiet hike.”