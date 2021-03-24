There’s been a visible shift in the landscape of the Tri-Lakes region in recent years.
As new residential developments continue to move into later phases and additional multi-family housing and commercial developments get underway, what was once open land from North Gate Boulevard to County Line Road has become a growing pasture of soil work, heavy construction equipment and acres of commercial land for sale zoned for mixed uses.
While concerns grow regarding the region’s communities maintaining a small-town aesthetic, developers continue to target Monument and surrounding areas.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Hayes said Monument is appealing for developers for a couple of reasons, foremost its geographical location between two of the largest cities in Colorado and easy access to a major thoroughfare, Interstate 25.
However, the area’s population is low enough to maintain a small-town feel. In addition, the variety of neighborhoods available is also a draw for those who wish to reside on large lots, small lots or townhomes, and getting across town only takes minutes. The community’s amenities have also developed over the past 10 years to meet the needs of its residents.
“People who have lived here in the last 10 years no longer have to go south or north to run their errands,” Hayes said. “They can stay in their community and accomplish what they have to.
“However, the development is a challenge for people who have lived here 40-50 years, but Monument is not the only small town this is happening to. It’s a trend across the region.”
THE VILLAGE AT JACKSON CREEK
The Village at Jackson Creek is one such mixed-use development with a vision for land east of I-25 in Monument. Its preliminary site plan has been met with opposition at the government level. The plan was denied by the Town of Monument Planning Commission and the applicant recently brought a revised version of its plan to the Board of Trustees for approval.
The planned development is a live, work and play community which would sit west of Jackson Creek Parkway, across the street from Jackson Creek Senior Living, east of Interstate 25 and north of the Monument Marketplace. The concept involves enhanced roadways and streetscapes, a community gathering space, library, Class A multifamily and senior housing, restaurants, retailers and employment.
It was initially denied by the planning commission due to a handful of concerns including its “urban feel” that would negate the town’s comprehensive plan.
Creekside Developers representative Brett Behnke has since presented more detailed information and revisions to the Monument Board of Trustees, taking into account the planning commission’s concerns.
“We can all agree that heavy industry and yards are not the best use for this area,” Behnke said. “The rezoning is designed to make better use of the land and have it fit into the present comprehensive plan.”
Although Trustee Laurie Clark was in favor of approving the preliminary site plan, it was later decided to send the project back to the planning commission for further review of the revisions. Clark’s decision to approve the plan was based on its compliance to legal requirements which did include certain features within the concept which maintained the community’s small-town appearance, she said.
“It is my opinion that the area of development is uniquely situated to draw in the public in a manner consistent with a small-town environment that is attractive enough to include the younger generation,” Clark said.
Another concern from the planning commission was a lack of dedicated open space. Hayes said one of the challenges for members of the community is to understand the legalities of growth and that open space is not always designated as open space, but rather undeveloped property, she said.
“The land is owned by a corporation or an individual, and it is their right to develop it if they are following the legal guidelines,” Hayes said. “If someone wants to come into the community and meets present zoning and planning rules and regulations that are here, they get to come in and we should welcome them.
“There’s no one I know who wants Monument to lose its small-town feel. It’s a matter of balance and a matter of perspective. A person who has been here for decades and someone who just moved here will have different definitions of a small town.”
Having an inclusive development comprising a walkable complex is highly desirable to persons in the age range of 30-95, Clark said, and it was her determination The Village at Jackson Creek would benefit all of Monument.
“Monument is a beautiful town with a diversity of housing available that complements several generations,” she said. “We have an open, friendly and hospitable environment that speaks home to the heart.”
A planning commission review of The Village at Jackson Creek’s revised plan was set to happen in early March.
ACCESSIBILITY
Not only is the landscape of the region changing but so is the accessibility. As crews continue to construct the new Powers Boulevard interchange at I-25, Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs are working together to conduct a study of access points along State Highway 83. The study is intended to evaluate the intersections and driveways along Highway 83 from Powers Boulevard (also known as Colorado 21) to Palmer Divide Road (County Line Road) in lieu of existing and future traffic patterns, crash data and planned development.
The study is also intended to be a tool for recommendations on future location and types of access points along the state highway and over time improve traffic flow and safety.
Working with Atkins traffic engineering as consultants, CDOT launched a virtual public open house for what is called the Colorado State Highway (CO 83) Access Control Plan in February. Public input is intended to help shape final recommendations for the study.
Construction continues for CDOT’s project to update the bridge over I-25 at the County Line Road interchange. However, the approximately $300,000 cost to beautify the bridge rested on El Paso County.
This expanse was justifiable, said District 3 county commissioner Stan Vanderwerf. “Essentially, it’s the welcome portal for El Paso County,” he said.
FLYING HORSE
Change came to the southeast part of the region as well, with the north expansion of the Flying Horse development. Flying Horse North is a luxury golf course community nestled in Northern Colorado Springs between Black Forest Road and Highway 83, south of Hodgen Road. Once complete, the development will feature 283 custom and semi-custom home sites, a clubhouse and 18-hole golf course managed by The Club at Flying Horse.
Development plans also call for a park and open spaces and golf course living on a minimum 2.5 acres. Construction began in 2019 with the golf course now open for play. The community is moving through early phases of its development with a long interest list for Phase Two of development, said residential specialist Wayne Pinegar of Flying Horse Realty.
The popularity of Flying Horse has remained so high, the north expansion was inevitable.
“People will come into our office and say, ‘I’ve got to be in Flying Horse. What do you have available in Flying Horse North?” ‘ Pinegar said. “And we have to say, ‘Nothing at the moment.’ ”
In about three months, Phase One of Flying Horse North was sold out — including 80 custom homes each on three-acre lots. Pinegar said the attraction to the development is that it’s a premier resort situated between two cities and two airports with all customary high-end amenities.
“People love it because it is so Colorado,” he said. “Lots of trees, lots of mountain views and lots of golfing.”
Hayes said that at least for Monument, the balance between small-town feel and commercial growth rests in the way the town is split by I-25, which now serves a purpose. The west side and historic downtown areas have maintained a traditional small town atmosphere, while east of the highway along Jackson Creek Parkway is a prime target for commercial development.
Hayes said it’s a benefit to have the two areas of the town not mixed together. “It would serve Monument better if we did bring in more jobs where people wouldn’t have to commute for them,” Hayes said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. If we become a regular community instead of a bedroom community, that’s a positive. I can understand if some people don’t see it that way.
“The corporations moving into our communities have spent a lot of time and money to determine if the community could support what they are bringing. They wouldn’t be spending millions if they didn’t think it would be successful.”