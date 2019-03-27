LOCAL HISTORIES ARE CONSTANTLY BEING WOVEN THROUGH SMALL ACTIONS. It may be that your name or store location will hold some special value to your descendants or to a local historian a century from now. Later this year, Monument will honor the 140th anniversary of its incorporation in 1879.
The settlement, originally named Henry’s Station after the founder Henry Limbach, was renamed Monument after a nearby rock formation at the base of Mount Herman. The first settlers, who arrived in the 1860s from Iowa, depended on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad to ship their lumber and crops to New Mexico, Kansas, Arizona and Texas, according to “Through the Years at Monument, Colorado” by Lucille Lavelett.
Judy Bliss made her contribution to Monument’s collective history when she started the High Country Feed and Tack in 1980. It was a time when Monument’s business community and real estate market were practically nonexistent.
“Nobody lived in Monument,” Bliss said. “The housing just wasn’t available.”
Her business provided animal feed and farm supplies to Monument’s large ranching community. Locals knew the High Country Feed and Tack for its rugged “hokey” atmosphere. Bliss patched the holes in the wood floor with old coffee tin lids to keep rats from getting inside the store. Occasionally, she’d raise a pig or calf in the front yard to attract the attention of shoppers.
“Back then, Monument really was kind of a cow town,” Bliss said. “There were little businesses popping up and people trying to do business in their little stores … Working in the feed store was just fun. It was sort of a blast from the past. People who stopped in thought they had died and went to the Old West.”
Monument has since become too crowded for Bliss, but she said Monument still has that small-town feel that she remembers.
“It’s turned out to be a sweet town,” she said. “I hope I had a little bit to do with that just by having a viable business and being part of the community.”
The High Country Feed and Tack was sold in 1995, but the store location at 243 Washington St. has remained in the family. Jodie Bliss, Judy’s daughter, uses the same building for her metal welding and blacksmith business Bliss Studio and Gallery. Jodie said it’s deeply nostalgic to work under the same roof that holds so many of her childhood memories of her mother’s business.
She remembers climbing hay bales and sitting in the store’s back office, drawing pictures on butcher paper. Sometimes she’d try selling the drawings to the customers for a few pennies.
The building’s old wood floor, along with its countless coffee tin lids, was replaced years ago, taking away from the building’s character, Jodie said. Maintaining that historic feel is essential to branding Monument’s downtown as a quaint and authentic place to shop and eat, she said.
“Monument is in flux. There’s a lot of opportunity for redefining what Monument is,” Jodie said.
The store location used by the Bliss family has a history dating back to the 1880s, reported former Tribune editor Rob Carrigan on his blog, “Restless Native.” In those days, the original owner, William Lierd, sold an odd variety of goods such as coffins, shoes and groceries. He supposedly earned the nickname “Penny Lierd” because of some angered customers who paid him $50 worth of pennies to satisfy a loan for a coffin.
These are the types of stories that give character to downtown businesses, said Executive Director Katherine Correll of Downtown Colorado Inc., a nonprofit that helps downtown districts brand themselves as fun and unique shopping destinations.
“Celebrating the downtown’s history is really important in terms of authenticity,” Correll said. “It’s important to showcase the background and story behind the community by telling people about the people who founded the community. Being able to tell that story is another way to differentiate your downtown.”
Third-generation Monument resident Linda Case has studied Monument’s history since 1995. As a freelance reporter for The Tribune, she writes articles about the people and events that define Monument’s history.
Case has written about many historical events, including the ice harvests of the early 1900s when workers making 40 cents an hour used horse-drawn plows to cut ice blocks from Monument Lake. The ice blocks kept fruits and vegetables fresh as they were shipped in railroad cars.
Some of Case’s friends and relatives are buried at the same cemetery as Monument’s historical figures. She recognizes many of the names on the gravestones from her extensive research over the past 24 years.
“When I know the history of the people, it’s hard to imagine that they died and are buried,” she said.
Case lives near Monument’s historic downtown and seeks out residents who have long histories in the area.
“I don’t want that history to be lost,” she said. “I want people to know about it.”