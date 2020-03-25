It’s been an eventful first year for Mike Foreman, Monument’s town manager.
Foreman started his role with the Town of Monument in April 2019, after serving as interim town manager for four months. He brought more than three decades of experience in local government. The father of three is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration. Foreman was previously city manager in Craig, in northwest Colorado, and the City of Celina, Texas, and was assistant to the city manager in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Fun fact: Foreman is an accomplished wildlife photographer and was at one time a freelance photographer for a Texas newspaper.
In his Monument role for 15 months, he has seen a few ups and downs in town staffing and issues in the community. We caught up with Foreman in early March to see how the job is going and pick his brain.
Now that you have a year in with the Town of Monument, what has been the most
satisfying to see from your position?
The most satisfying part of the last year has been the teamwork that I have witnessed. This is on all levels at Town Hall. I’ve seen the Board of Trustees work hand-in-hand with our citizens to ensure that the Town continues to be an outstanding place to work and live. I’ve seen Town employees create new teams and committees that have increased efficiency and customer service to our citizens.
How has the past year with the town either met or fallen short of your
expectations?
The past year with the Town has exceeded my expectations. As a Town Manager, you expect some minor “speed bumps” when you begin to implement your management philosophy into a new organization. The team in place at Town Hall was ready from the very beginning with incredible knowledge, skill and energy. We have added new employees (including recent hire police chief Sean Hemingway) who have hit the ground running and are helping our entire team to be more efficient, responsive and effective. The sky is the limit with this group and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish in 2020.
What do you feel have been some of the biggest achievements the town, officials and staff have made over the past year?
Last year the Town dedicated itself to investing in a sound plan for economic development. We worked with our partner Tri-View Metro District. This, in conjunction with renewed community partnerships with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, has put us on the path to success with new companies and businesses looking for a home. Our police department has seen a complete change in its leadership team. The officers have continued to serve our Town with the utmost professionalism, dedication and compassion that our citizens deserve.
What do you feel are presently the largest obstacles for the town over the next year or years to come?
Monument faces the same obstacles that many of our neighboring municipalities face. Water quality, quantity and distribution will continue to be a very important topic for us to address in the next year and years to come. Public safety is another important focus as we look at crime trends to address staffing numbers for our police department.
What do you feel you’ve learned most about the community in Monument and/or the Tri-Lakes region since having started over a year ago?
I’ve learned that the citizens of Monument are full of passion, energy and great ideas. They are committed to helping Town staff ensure that our community remains a great place to live and work.