NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please refer to the contact information within the event's description below to check its status.
MARCH
MARCH 27
SPRING BREAK: COOL SCIENCE
Ages 5-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
UPCYCLED CARDMAKING
Ages 16 and older, 1-3 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; registration required by March 27 at 1 p.m.: ppld.librarymarket.com/upcycled-cardmaking.
FISH FRY FRIDAY
Meals include cod, red potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, applesauce, dessert, coffee and soft drinks, with grilled salmon available in limited quantities. 5-7 p.m., Jaeger Hall, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $6-$10, $28 for families; petertherock.org.
MARCH 27-28
SAVE YOURSELF FROM WINTER
For new and existing AAFCU members. All Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce members and their families are eligible for membership with AAFCU, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27, 9 a.m.-noon March 28, Air Force Academy Federal Credit Union — Monument Branch, 417 Third St., Monument, free; aafcu.com.
MARCH 30
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
HOMESCHOOL AT MONUMENT: BEES, BATS AND BUTTERFLIES (OH, MY!)
Recommended for ages 6-12. Homeschoolers will use cheese puffs and model flowers to learn about pollination, explore the lives of pollinators and participate in conservation efforts by creating bee hotels and seed bombs to take home. 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL
APRIL 1
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 1-6 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 2
STEM: SPEED RACER SCIENCE
Learn about Newton’s First Law of Motion and test it by building a speed racer to take home. 4-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 4
CRAZY SOAP AND BATH FIZZIES
Treat yourself to a crazy DIY spa day, ages 12-18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; registration required by April 4 at 10:30 a.m.: tinyurl.com/tfrvdwb.
SOUTHERN COLORADO REGIONAL FIDDLE CONTEST
11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, spectators free; brianatillman.wixsite.com/socofiddle.
ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER: TRAVEL WITH THE CHAMBER INTO 2020
6-11 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive, Colorado Springs, $75-$90; RSVP by March 27, registration: tinyurl.com/rdnqb9y.
APRIL 10
MARK’S MIDNIGHT CARNIVAL SHOW
8 p.m., Speedtrap Coffee Bar, 84 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake; tinyurl.com/vnc5tn3.
APRIL 11
24 HOURS OF PALMER LAKE DEATH RACE/FUN RUN
Be prepared to run a “race,” where runners come together for fun on a flat course. 8 a.m., Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake; tinyurl.com/ucomfda.
DUELING PIANOS
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $12; bootbarnhall.com.
APRIL 13
HOMESCHOOL AT MONUMENT: IMPRESSIONIST BOUQUET PAINTINGS
Recommended for ages 7-12. Homeschoolers will be introduced to the still life works of French Impressionist Berthe Morisot, then create a colorful inspired bouquet of their own. 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 14
LECTURE SERIES
7-8 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs; wmmi.org.
APRIL 16
MAKE/ART: SWEET TREAT CREATIONS
Ages 5-12. Decorate real sugar cookies, paint and decorate oversized cardboard treats, 4-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 17
SOUL SACRIFICE
Santana tribute band, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $15-$20; trilakesarts.org.
APRIL 19
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 1-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 21
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber at its monthly networking mixer, with food and refreshments, 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs, $10-$15; registration: tinyurl.com/rrraleg.
APRIL 22
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 4-9 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 25
24 HOURS OF PALMER LAKE FUN RUN
How many laps can you run, walk or crawl around the Palmer Lake Loop in 24 hours? Join the Sasquatch Running Company and find out. 8 a.m., Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $45; tinyurl.com/v5redqa.
NO BOYS ALLOWED TOUR
Enjoy a ladies night while hopping from store to store, enjoying special snacks and sales while collecting a free gift from each location. 5-9 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
WESTERN SALOON NIGHT FUNDRAISER
To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs, $50. Reservations: 488-0880, wmmi.org/new-events/western-saloon-night-fundraiser.
MY BLUE SKY: TRIBUTE TO THE ALLMAN BROTHERS & BROTHERS OF THE SON: TRIBUTE TO LYNYRD SKYNYRD
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $18; bootbarnhall.com.
APRIL 27
HOMESCHOOL AT MONUMENT: MIND-BENDING MATH
Recommended for ages 5-12. Homeschoolers will use their math skills, logic and strategy during this fast-paced arithmetic-based activity. 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
APRIL 29
MONTHLY EDUCATION: SOCIAL MEDIA 101
Presented by Carrie Kintz, founder of Melan Communications. Learn to increase success for your business specifically through the use of social media, 9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/r532wx9.
MAY
MAY 1
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
SAWYER FREDERICKS
7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
MARK CHESNUTT
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $49; bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 2-3
PINE FOREST SPRING INTO VINTAGE SHOW AND SALE
Presented by the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club to benefit area services and nonprofits, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6, $1 off coupon at tlwc.net.
MAY 6
A TASTE OF TRI-LAKES CARES
With guest speaker Chef Brother Luck and music by Wirewood Station, sample savory and sweet dishes from local chefs in this fundraiser to support Tri-Lakes Cares. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $40; tri-lakescares.org/taste-of-tri-lakes-cares.
MAY 7
HOMESCHOOL AT MONUMENT: CONSTELLATIONS
Recommended for ages 5-12. Homeschoolers will create a glow-in-the-dark constellations and tell the story behind their meaning, presented by the Space Foundation Discovery Center. 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
STEM: ATTACK ON THE FORT
Ages 5-12, kids will learn a bit about the Trojan War, build catapults and/or trebuchets and forts, and have a “battle.” 4-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
MAY 9
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
PETTING ZOO
2:30-3:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
MAY 15
ACOUSTIC EIDOLON
7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18; trilakesarts.org.
MAY 16
ASHTONZ
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $18; bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 17
CREATE TOGETHER: SPRING MAKER IN RESIDENCE
Join Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler from Textiles West as they piece together textile illustrations of the Pikes Peak region, made by community members from all across El Paso County. 1-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
MAY 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber at its monthly networking mixer, with food and refreshments, 5-7 p.m., location TBD, $10-$15; registration: tinyurl.com/snfh3rt.
MAY 21
MAKE/ART: BALLOON DOG PAINTINGS
Kids will create their own brightly colored balloon dog from a series of ovals, ages 5-12. 4-5 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
MAY 21-SEPT. 17
DOWNTOWN ART HOP
Enjoy special events, book signings, live music and more during these special days dedicated to art, every third Thursday through September, 5-8 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
MAY 23-OCT. 10
MONUMENT HILL OUTDOOR FARMERS MARKET
Saturdays through Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 66 Jefferson St., Monument; springsfarmersmarkets.com/monument.
MAY 26
COMMUNITY CPR CLASS
7-8:30 p.m., Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Donations accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
MAY 27
MONTHLY EDUCATION: BUILDING RESILIENCY TO STRESS AND BURNOUT
Presented by Melissa Healy, wellness coach. Learn more about the signs, symptoms and secrets to preventing and overcoming the debilitating effects of burnout, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/vldm75b.
MAY 28
PICNIC AND PLANES
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs; wmmi.org.
MAY 29
TASTE OF PILLAR II
10:30-11:30 a.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; registration required by May 29 at 10:30 a.m.: ppld.librarymarket.com/taste-pillar-ii-2.
MAY 29-30
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW: ELTON JOHN
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $49; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE
JUNE 1
SUMMER ADVENTURE KICK-OFF PARTY
1-3 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
JUNE 2
SUMMER FUN: THE EMPEROR AND THE NIGHTINGALE
A modern puppet enactment of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
JUNE 3-JULY 29
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Local and national performers grace the stage at Limbach Park. Bring your own chairs in enjoy food, fun and great music for the whole family. A different band plays each week and there are food trucks if you’re hungry. Wednesdays in June and July, 7-9 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
JUNE 6
NATURE’S EDUCATORS: ANIMALS OF THE WIZARDING WORLD
Meant for those familiar with the Harry Potter books and movies, ages 12-18, noon-1 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; registration required by June 6 at noon: ppld.librarymarket.com/natures-educators-animals-wizarding-world.
JUNE 7
MAKER IN RESIDENCE RECEPTION
A public reception to see the culmination piece of the spring 2020 Maker in Residence, Textiles West. Makers Liz Kettle and Ruth Chandler will be available to chat with attendees about the creation of the final textile installation piece. The art piece will be on display at Monument Library June 1-30. 2-4 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/monument-library.
JUNE 11
MONUMENT MOVIE NIGHT
8:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; townofmonument.org.
JUNE 12
CLAUDE BOURBON
7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $25-$35; trilakesarts.org.
VOICES OF ROCK RADIO
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $49; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 13-28
COLORADO RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur; 1-303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.
JUNE 16
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber at its monthly networking mixer, with food and refreshments, 5-7 p.m., location TBD, $10-$15; registration: tinyurl.com/t8cwg67.
JUNE 19
DION PRIDE
7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 CO Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $30-$50; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 19-21
CELTIC FESTIVAL
4-10 p.m., Friday, June 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 21, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs; wmmi.org.
JUNE 20
DUELING PIANOS
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $12; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 23
MONTHLY EDUCATION: HOW TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS STAND OUT ONLINE
Presented by Tom Fitzpatrick, Rialto Mobile Marketing and Pikes Peak SBDC consultant. Get practical takeaways for developing your online marketing strategy, 9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/qvsf79q.
JUNE 27-28
14TH ANNUAL PURELY PONDS PARADE OF PONDS AND WATERFALLS
To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Monument, Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, $5. Map and tickets available in May; 986-0038, purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY
JULY 4
PALMER LAKE JULY 4 FUN RUN/WALK
7-9 a.m., Santa Fe Trailhead, Palmer Lake, $25 race fee by April 30, $30 after April 30 at 11:59 p.m.; registration required: runsignup.com/Race/CO/PalmerLake/PalmerLakeJuly4FunRun.
TRI-LAKES FOURTH OF JULY: PANCAKE BREAKFAST
7-10 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, tickets at the door; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
TRI-LAKES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STREET FAIR
8 a.m.-3 p.m., on Second Street and on Washington Street, Monument; vendor registration required: trilakeschamber.com/4th-of-july.html.
MONUMENT HILL KIWANIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
9:30 a.m. children’s parade, 10 a.m. main parade, downtown Monument; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
FOURTH OF JULY BEER GARDEN
Open to all ages, must be 21 years or older to purchase/consume alcohol, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
JULY 4-26
COLORADO RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur; 1-303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.
JULY 9
MONUMENT MOVIE NIGHT
8:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; townofmonument.org.
JULY 11-18
EL PASO COUNTY FAIR
El Paso County Fair and Events Complex, 366 10th St., Calhan, $3-$15 admission; elpasocountyfair.com.
JULY 15
MONTHLY EDUCATION: ATTRACTING MEDIA ATTENTION AND MAKING THE MOST OF YOUR 15 MINUTES
Presented by Lauren Ferrara, former news anchor. Learn about the different types of media coverage and how to best package your story to attract meaningful media attention. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/tbdj7s3.
JULY 16
LITTLE TEXAS
7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $49; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 18
KICKERS FOR KIDS FUN RUN
“Wake up and smell the pine trees” at the 2020 Kickers for Kids Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake; mrgraph.com/kickers-for-kids-fun-run.
JULY 21
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber at its monthly networking mixer, with food and refreshments, 5-7 p.m., location TBD, $10-$15; registration: tinyurl.com/wodujf9.
AUGUST
AUG. 1 AND 2
COLORADO RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur; 1-303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.
AUG. 2
TRI-LAKES CRUISERS ANNUAL BENEFIT CAR SHOW
Enjoy this car show with foreign or domestic vehicles of all years: restored, muscle cars, hot rods, street rods, customs, vans and trucks. Front and Second streets, Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
AUG. 6
MONUMENT MOVIE NIGHT
8:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; townofmonument.org.
SEPTEMBER
SEPT. 6
MONU-PALOOZA
Join the Tri-Lakes community for the last non-school night of the summer and celebrate with lots of music. Food trucks, water and soda available on site. Limbach Park, Monument, free admission; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
SEPT. 12
PALMER LAKE WINE FESTIVAL
Spend the day in Palmer Lake and enjoy tastings from 25 Colorado wineries with live music, food, gifts and vendors, opens noon for VIPs, 1-5 p.m. general admission, Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $35 by July 1, $45 after July 1, $55 VIP; tinyurl.com/v7ss8cc.
SEPT. 19
BINES AND BREWS
Enjoy local beer, hard cider and moonshine from various breweries, cideries and distilleries while enjoying upbeat contemporary jazz all afternoon, $10 designated driver admission, $25 general admission; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
RUN4HOPE 5K FOR SCHOOLS
To benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, 9 a.m.-noon, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
SEPT. 22
MONTHLY EDUCATION: WEBSITE NEED-TO-KNOW FOR YOUR SMALL BUSINESS
Get an overview of popular website platform options and which is best for you, and discuss how to optimize your website’s content and layout. 9-11 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/thfurcc.
OCTOBER
OCT. 6
MONTHLY EDUCATION: TAX PREP ESSENTIALS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
This workshop is a realistic starting point for small businesses wanting to strengthen their understanding over their business taxes, 9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/w49wh2e.
OCT. 31
SAFE TRICK-OR-TREAT
Bring the kids for a night of safe trick-or-treating as merchants provide treats while kids show off their costumes, 4-6 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
NOVEMBER
NOV. 12
MONTHLY EDUCATION: CREATING OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES IN YOUR SMALL BUSINESS
Presented by Scott Van Ness, instructor of operations management, UCCS, 9-11 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; registration: tinyurl.com/rmofu2m.
NOV. 21-APRIL 17, 2021
MONUMENT HILL INDOOR FARMERS MARKET
Every third Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 66 Jefferson St., Monument; springsfarmersmarkets.com/monument.
DECEMBER
DEC. 5
NORTH POLE CRAFT FAIR
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Grace Best Elementary building, 66 Jefferson St., Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events or monumenthillkiwanis.org.
SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS
Celebrate the warmth and magic of the holiday season with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer, hay rides, crafts and other traditional Christmas activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
MONUMENT TREE LIGHTING
Please bring a canned food item to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares or a new, unwrapped toy for Santa on Patrol, 5 p.m. tree lighting, 5-6 p.m. visits with Santa; townofmonument.org/416/Monument-Tree-Lighting.