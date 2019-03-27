• Through April 26 •
“VISIONS OF LIGHT” PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION
Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake; pdphotographers.com.
• Through June 9 •
“UNDERGROUND MINE LIGHTING” EXHIBIT
Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; 488-0880; wmmi.org.
• May-October •
FARMER’S MARKET
8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lewis-Palmer District Administrative Building, Monument; springsfarmersmarkets.com/monument.
• March 29 •
SPOILED WITH OILS DATE NIGHT
5-8 p.m., The Villa, 75 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $45 includes dinner for two, first drink and a gift from our oils team. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y4ua5f2v.
• March 30 •
SPRING RETREAT: IN THE COMPANY OF COURAGEOUS WOMEN
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Benet Hill Monastery Sisters, 3190 Benet Lane, $65-$70; Reservations: tinyurl.com/y4vqjxyg.
• April 1 •
BASIC FIRST AID
To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, 7-8:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
• April 5 •
WARDROBES AND RINGS
7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; tinyurl.com/y5mtnrov.
• April 6 •
TRI-LAKES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TOP HATS & TIARAS
6-11 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/yclpxcz9.
• April 8 •
PHOTOGRAPHERS SHARE KNOWLEDGE AT TOPIC ROUNDTABLES
7-9 p.m., Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, free; pdphotographers.com.
• April 13 •
POETRY MONTH CELEBRATION
With readings by Nancy Jurka, James Scott Smith and Loring Wirbel and tribute to Mary Oliver and William Stanley Merwin. Bring original works to share or favorite poem by Oliver or Merwin, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• April 18 •
HIDDEN HERO AT THE PRINTING PRESS: EMMA F. LANGDON AND MINERS' RIGHTS
Presented by Katherine Scott Sturdevant, 7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, free; palmerdividehistory.org.
• April 19 •
FULL MOON STORYTELLING HIKE
7:30-9 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• April 20 •
MONUMENTAL ESSENTIAL TREMOR SUPPORT GROUP
Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; Margaret Fiandaco, lumargaret@aol.com.
• April 24 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION APRIL — SOCIAL MEDIA: ESSENTIAL PRINCIPALS FOR SMALL BUSINESS
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/yy8hs2bu.
• April 25 •
NO BOYS ALLOWED TOURS
Enjoy a ladies night as you hop from store to store, 5-9 p.m., Monument. Tickets: downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
LEWIS-PALMER ALIORUM DE
AWARD CEREMONY
7-8:30 p.m., Lewis-Palmer School District administration building, 146 Jefferson St., Monument; tinyurl.com/y64qpgaa.
• April 26 •
THE NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS CONCERT
Still under the direction of Randy Sparks, 7-9:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $25-$30; tinyurl.com/y557chsn.
• April 27 •
SALOON NIGHT FUNDRAISER
AND CHARITY EVENT
To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-11 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd., $30-$45. Reservations: 488-0880, tinyurl.com/ybm2278d.
GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
9 a.m., 3rd Street Trailhead or Baptist Road Trailhead; Register at gacppp.com/home.html.
• April 27-28 •
SPRING INTO VINTAGE
To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6. Donations of canned food accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; tlwc.net.
• May 6 •
COMMUNITY CPR
To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, 7-8:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $15. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• May 8 •
TASTE OF TRI-LAKES CARES
5:30-7:30 p.m., Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $25-$30. Reservations: tri-lakescares.org.
• May 11 •
HEALTH & SAFETY FAIR
Bike rodeo, vendor booths, fire trucks, bounce houses, face painting, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antelope Trails Elementary, 15280 Jessie Drive and Wescott Fire Department, 15415 Gleneagle Drive. Come with a decorated helmet to be entered into a drawing to win a prize (All helmets must be safely decorated with nothing obstructing the view of the bike rider or anything hanging below shoulder level on the rider). Must bring a helmet and bicycle or tricycle & must have an adult (21 years or older) present to participate in bike rodeo; 234-4101, asd20.org.
A TIME TO DANCE SPRING
PERFORMANCE: FESTIVAL OF THE CLOCK, EXCERPTS FROM COPPELIA
4-6 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School, 19255 Frontage Road, Monument; tinyurl.com/yyavld8d.
• May 15 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION MAY — CYBERSECURITY SIMPLIFIED: WHAT YOUR SMALL BUSINESS NEEDS TO KNOW
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y4oq9kpl.
• May 16 •
ART HOP
5-8 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
• May 27 •
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
10 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org/331/Memorial-Day-Ceremony.
• June 1 •
CIRQUE DU MONUMENT
11 a.m.-2 p.m., Front Street Square Shopping Center, Monument; gallery132.com.
• June 5 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION JUNE — EVERYONE SELLS SOMETHING: BASIC TECHNIQUES FOR IMPROVING YOUR SALES GAME
10 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y2v2efu3.
TRI-LAKES CHAMBER ORIENTATION
2-3:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; registration: tinyurl.com/y3blnquf.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• June 12 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• June 14 •
MOVIE NIGHT YMCA
• June 15 •
MONUMENT’S 140TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Noon-4 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; townofmonument.org.
• June 17-21 •
STEAM SUMMER CAMP
Kids third through seventh grades, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 255 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs, $45 per day, $175 full week; registration: tinyurl.com/y5wnx3ld.
• June 19 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• June 20 •
ART HOP
5-8 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.
• June 26 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• June 28 •
KIM RICHEY LIVE
7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $18-22; tinyurl.com/y4mss357.
• July 3 •
BARN DANCE
6-10 p.m., Second Street, Monument, $10-$15, free for children 11 and younger; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
• July 4 •
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
7-10 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument. Tickets at the door; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
4TH OF JULY
8 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Monument; townofmonument.org.
MONUMENT HILL KIWANIS
4TH OF JULY PARADE
Children’s parade at 9:30 a.m., main parade at 10 a.m., Monument; townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
PALMER LAKE 4TH OF JULY FUN RUN
Palmer Lake. Registration: townofmonument.org/338/Tri-Lakes-4th-of-July.
• July 10 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• July 17 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION JULY —
WHERE’S THE MONEY
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y5rw5f3a.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• July 19 •
MOVIE NIGHT YMCA
• July 24 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• July 31 •
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
• Aug. 4 •
TRI-LAKES CRUISERS CAR SHOW
• Aug. 9 •
MOVIE NIGHT YMCA
• Aug. 17 •
PICKIN’ ON THE DIVIDE
Monument, pickinonthedivide.com.
• Sept. 1 •
MONU-PALOOZA
Noon-7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; townofmonument.org.
• Sept. 4 •
TRI-LAKES CHAMBER ORIENTATION
Noon-1:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; registration: tinyurl.com/y3d9swa2.
• Sept. 7-8 •
FRONT RANGE OPEN STUDIO TOUR
Monument, frontrangeopenstudios.com.
• Sept. 21 •
BINES & BREWS
1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews.html.
• Sept. 25 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION SEPTEMBER — MARKETING ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y4bhd4jt.
• Oct. 16 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION OCTOBER — TAX PREP ESSENTIALS
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y4uh9fac.
• Oct. 17 •
BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY EXPO
Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; tinyurl.com/yybtmuqq.
• Oct. 31 •
SAFE TRICK OR TREAT
4-6 p.m., downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org.
• Nov. 1-2 •
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org.
• Nov. 6 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION NOVEMBER — EXIT STRATEGY
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/y4c8edth.
• Nov. 30 •
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Downtown Monument; downtownmonument.org.
• Dec. 4 •
TRI-LAKES CHAMBER ORIENTATION
Noon-1:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; registration: tinyurl.com/yy7e7xy3.
• Dec. 7 •
SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS
& TREE LIGHTING
Monument; downtownmonument.org.
NORTH POLE CRAFT FAIR
Monument; tinyurl.com/yys64hds.
• Dec. 12 •
MONTHLY EDUCATION — DECEMBER: SPEED NETWORKING
2:30-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; pre-registration required: tinyurl.com/y33l9nnf.
TRI-LAKES BUSINESS ACCELERATORS
7:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 9-11 TRI-LAKES MEETINGS
6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesdays through July 2, Dex’s Depot, 11 Primrose St., Palmer Lake; 271-3050, craigrf@msn.com.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Hosted by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, third Tuesdays of each month. Go online for times and location: trilakeschamber.com.
BNI TRI-LAKES
8-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
LIONS CLUB INTERNATIONAL
7 p.m. first Thursdays, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Community Conference Room, 166 Second St., Monument, trilakeslionsclub.org.