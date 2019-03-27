THE TRI-LAKES REGION is filled with individuals who desire to serve and make a difference in the Monument community. Three nonprofit organizations in particular are bringing people together, combining efforts and energies, and supporting the Tri-Lakes community.
The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club has been “making a difference for youth and our community” for more than 44 years.
“One of our main goals is to give kids an appreciation for service and leadership,” said RF Smith, the group’s vice president of public relations.
The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club runs their service leadership program in all District 38 schools.
“The program looks different at each of the different levels,” Smith said. Student members participate in activities including fundraising for cancer societies and animal rescue leagues, and mentoring younger students in reading.
The group of more than 150 members holds numerous events throughout the year, including the Monument 4th of July Parade, affectionately called the “biggest small-town parade in America.” Kiwanis volunteers provide meals for seniors weekly and training for high school students at the annual Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference.
Partnerships with other local agencies further the impact of the Kiwanis Club. The club partners frequently with the Lewis-Palmer School District, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club and Tri-Lakes Cares. Volunteers donate their time as Salvation Army bell ringers each December and serve at the Tri-Lakes Cares Empty Bowls fundraiser every October.
“We helped the Salvation Army raise over $50,000 last year,” said Smith.
Smith encourages anyone interested to come volunteer with the group. “The Kiwanis Club is a fantastic opportunity for people with a heart to serve to volunteer their time and impact the lives of youth in our community.”
Continuing the Tri-Lakes ethos of public and community service is the Tri-Lakes Lions Club, established a handful of years ago in 2012 by Tri-Lakes resident David Prejean, who has also served in the past as its president. The idea was “to be the community leader in humanitarian service,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Its 37 club members raised approximately $29,000 last year through their main fundraisers: Pickin’ on the Divide, a golf tournament, and regular bingo events.
“We also have a Fishing Derby in Palmer Lake the first Saturday in June. Kids fish for free, we just ask for donations. Everything we make goes back into the community,” said Tri-Lakes Lions Club President Jim Naylor.
With vision and eye care as one of its main focuses, the Lions Club provides free screening for eye diseases through its Kidsight Screening Program.
“This is one of the most rewarding programs for us,” Naylor said. “We go into District 38 schools and area churches with a special camera that screens for seven types of eye diseases that are otherwise undetectable.”
And the group partners with Tri-Lakes Cares to support individuals in need of eye care.
“We helped pay for cataract surgery for an individual who was basically blind. It literally changed their life,” Naylor said.
Though the Lions Club has given more than $80,000 to the Tri-Lakes community since its inception, Naylor wishes they could do still more.
“A lot of people don’t know who we are or what we do. I wish we were bigger so we could raise more money, do more. We need more members, more volunteers. Even though this is an affluent community, there are an awful lot of people who are not, who need financial support,” he said.
Also doing their fair share to better the Tri-Lakes region has been the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, a group of “women enriching (the) community” since 1977, raising and donating more than $940,000 to area nonprofits, public service and public education groups.
“We currently have 239 members, a wide range of ages, women with a lot of skills — we are quite the crew,” said co-President Susan Weese, a member since 2013.
The Women’s Club raises funds through multiple fundraisers, the largest being the spring antique show. “Our antique show has been running annually for 43 years,” Weese said.
The show, “Spring into Vintage,” will be held April 27 and 28 at Lewis-Palmer High School.
The club accepts grant applications annually, beginning in January, and disperses funds to area groups, providing significant services to individuals in the Tri-Lakes community.
“We have quite stringent selection criteria. We have given grants to the Monument Police Department, Tri-Lakes Cares, District 38 schools — groups that benefit the Tri-Lakes area in some way,” Weese said.
Weese said she enjoys participating in a group that has a positive impact in the Monument community. “It is fun to be a part of an organization that has been around for a long time, that has such a foothold in the community. We have a lot of fun, but we are definitely not just ‘ladies who lunch,’ though we do that, too! We are a hidden force to be reckoned with.”
For more information on any of these area nonprofits, visit them online at monumenthillkiwanis.org, trilakeslionsclub.org and tlwc.net.