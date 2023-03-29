If you are new to the area, welcome! Or if you have been here a while, I know you will be discovering new aspects of our community.

The Tri-Lakes area is truly a special place. We have experienced considerable growth over the past 10 years. However, that growth has only enhanced our sense of community because we are all still neighbors wanting the same thing: a safe, healthy, happy home for our families.

This Northern El Paso County evolution is no doubt because of our location right between the two largest cities in the state, Denver and Colorado Springs. In addition, the close proximity to I-25, our great school district and the sense of small town are all must haves that people relocating to our community are all looking for.

Residential growth has spurred a momentum of commercial endeavors, from great mom and pop businesses to larger companies that have brought jobs to the community. Several hundred businesses serve our growing region, making us a consumer-based economy.

We have business owners in the community who have been here for decades. We also have brand new business owners, with new, fresh ideas and energy. This guide is a wonderful piece to keep all year long, with its wealth of information. Please support the businesses listed and all businesses. They need you as much as you need them. Let’s help them thrive!

We are thankful to be able to be here to assist our businesses, nonprofit organizations and towns. In return, we have a sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued support of the Chamber by the community.

There is so much going on here. For a list of community events, visit TriLakesChamber.com. Or come by 166 Second St, Monument, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and pick up brochures on businesses, local sites, social services, and hiking trails. Need a recommendation? Feel free to give us a call — we love to help out our neighbors.

If you own a business or work for one that you think would benefit from joining the Chamber, reach out. We would love to talk to you! A Chamber’s mission is creating an environment in which businesses can prosper.

We are a wonderful source of information, and we are here to help you stay in business. We create a great working environment by sharing information, making introductions, working with the towns so that your experience as a business owner is a good one. Plus, we have a zest for problem solving not just for businesses, but for the community as a whole.

We wish you a great 2023!

Terri Hayes

President & CEO

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce,

Economic Development Corporation

and Visitor Center

Terri@TriLakesChamber.com

719-481-3282