Lewis-Palmer sophomore Isaiah Blackmon is expected to play a huge role when he and his Rangers’ teammates head to Cheyenne Mountain for this weekend’s Class 4A South Regional.
The 120-pound Blackmon, ranked No. 1 by OnTheMat.com, is hoping to build upon last year’s strong state finish. He took home third at 106 pounds as a freshman when he finished with a 41-5 overall record.
Blackmon will wrestle in the regional on Friday. The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament on March 12-13 in Pueblo.
The only other Lewis-Palmer wrestler ranked is senior Roman Smith at 132 pounds (13th).
In the 4A Metro Region, Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane is ranked second at 170 while teammate Dominic Hargrove is ranked third at 132.
Two Thunder wrestlers are ranked eighth: Trevor Culross (113) and Andrew Keegan (182).
In the 3A South Region, four grapplers from The Classical Academy are ranked: Brendan Carroll (170, third), Chris Hinds (182, sixth), Tanner Eide (220, sixth) and Will Schipfer (113, 16th).
There are five Tri-Lakes area girls’ wrestlers that will compete in the girls South Regional: Mia Hargrove (Palmer Ridge, 100, third), Shenin Steele (Lewis-Palmer, 118, sixth), Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge, 147, 11th) and Olivia Davis (Lewis-Palmer, 147, 12th).