On Oct. 13, more than 100 local first responders made their way to the Family of Christ Lutheran Church for an appreciation barbecue hosted by the Random Acts of Kindness group as well as other volunteers from around the Tri-Lakes area communities.
First responders attended from the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Donald Wescott Fire Protection, Monument and Palmer Lake police departments and Woodmoor Public Safety. UCHealth’s LifeLine helicopter and its crew also made an appearance, making an impressive landing in a field just south of the church’s parking lot.
The 160 pounds of smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, cooked by Kenny Hackworth, was enough to accommodate the hard working and hungry first responders.
“The barbecue was great,” said Lt. Mo Ayala from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. “Not only was the food good, but it was a chance to interact with agencies that support each other on a daily basis: police, fire and fire rehab. Usually we don’t get to talk at length during those emergent events, and this barbecue offered us that opportunity. It also brought us together with members of the district that we serve every day.”
Pipe Major Sam Swancutt played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes during a moment of silence in remembrance of first responders who died serving their communities.
First responders in attendance seemed calm and relaxed, enjoying time together catching up — laughing, talking, eating, smiling — before heading back out to continue the hard work of keeping our communities safe.