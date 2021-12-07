MONUMENT • More than 15 members of the Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Club of Monument braved chilly early winter weather Nov. 19 to donate more than 400 pounds of turkeys, game hens and vegetarian meatless roasts for client families of the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares.
The alley behind Tri-Lakes Cares in Historic Downtown Monument was full of vehicles bearing Cruisers and their donations. This is an annual holiday tradition for the Cruisers, which also conducts an Annual Benefit Car Show benefiting Tri-Lakes Cares that has raised nearly $50,000 for Tri-Lakes Cares. Mark your calendars: the 19th Annual Benefit Car Show will be on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Jessica Myers, food program manager, Christine Bucher, development specialist and Vinny Gallagher, member of the Tri-Lakes Cares Board of Directors received the donations.
“This is a significant donation which will enable numerous client families to enjoy traditional holiday meals. We indeed appreciate the Cruisers’ generosity during the holidays over the years,” Myers said.
Barb Beeson, who coordinated the Cruisers’ donations again this year, said, “Donations this Thanksgiving have been terrific, and the families of Tri-Lakes Cares client families are so very appreciative.”
Jim Nab, president-elect of the Cruisers, noted, “The Cruisers have already committed to providing ‘wish list’ Christmas gifts for specific children of several families helped by Tri-Lakes Cares. With our greatly expanded membership, we will be able to expand our reach in the community even more in 2022.”
The Tri-Lakes Cruisers is a Monument area not-for-profit community service organization welcoming anyone interested in cars of any make and vintage. Numerous activities each month include Monday breakfasts, Friday garage parties, local Sunday afternoon “pop-up” cruise-ins, and participation in notable regional car shows and other attractions. The club also supports events held by other community organizations such as the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, senior living facilities, and local businesses. Pictures of the 2021 Car Show and other Cruisers’ events are posted online on the Club’s website, tl-cruisers.weebly.com.