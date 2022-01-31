A Monument car club known for its aesthetically pleasing, exceptionally restored vehicles, is getting rock superstar treatment for its contributions to the community.
Last August, the Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Club of Monument raised $5,000 for Tri-Lakes Cares during the 18th annual Benefit Car Show in downtown Monument. In November, the club donated more than 400 pounds of turkey to Tri-Lakes Cares for distribution to area families for Thanksgiving.
Tri-Lakes Cares is a community-based food pantry and human services organization designed to improve northern El Paso County lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs. The Cruisers each year supports Tri-Lakes Cares through Thanksgiving Turkey and Christmas Giving programs by donating turkey and other meats for holiday meals, and filling children’s wish list requests.
The car show is a popular community draw that showcases many of the finest collector cars in the region and member-built rides.
“All Cruisers are involved in this event which last year attracted nearly 175 cars and lots of spectators. It is the club’s biggest opportunity to contribute to the community, and the expectation for the 2022 Car Show is that it will be the biggest and best yet,” said the club’s Community Relations Officer Steve Gutman.
“These include the 1935 Auburn Boat Tail Speedster owned by Gil and Jan Geisz, as well as the rare show-winning 1963 Ford Galaxie convertible owned by Eric and Debbie Bennett.” The next car show is scheduled for Aug. 28.
TLC Development Specialist Christine Bucher praised the club. “I love the Cruisers. People have been impacted by COVID and we continue to help provide however we can. However, without continued support from people like the Cruisers, we would not be able to do the work we do,” Bucher said.
Gutman joined the club after he and his wife, Karen, moved back to Colorado from Florida years ago, bringing with them their flaming red 1989 Avanti convertible. Longtime Cruiser Bill Beeson saw the car and all the work that went into it, and encouraged Gutman to become a member.
“I went to the next meeting and joined on the spot, attracted by the club’s community service focus. I can honestly say this organization brings me and my family joy during these difficult times,” said Gutman, who has been a member for eight years.
The club welcomes new members with foreign or domestic vehicles of all years, restored, muscle cars, hot rods, street rods, customs, vans, trucks and daily drivers. General membership is open to anyone owning a special interest vehicle or who is a car enthusiast, is at least 16, and has an interest in any aspect of the special interest vehicle activities.
The club’s 54 members also participate in Tri-Lakes Women’s Club and senior living facilities events. The group also visits the private car museum Rambler Ranch in Elizabeth, and the National World War II Aviation Museum at the Colorado Springs Airport. Annual dues is $30. Online registration fee is $25 and same-day registration is $30.
“We also seek opportunities to promote businesses in the community and have recently joined the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to further that objective,” Gutman said.
“Our membership grew from 20 at this time last year to 53 today, an amazing rebirth. We generally have 18 to 20 Cruisers at ROMEO (“Retired Old Men Eating Out”) breakfast every Monday morning, and the same number for Friday afternoon BIG (Beer In Garage).”
Several area car guys interested in supporting worthy community organizations formed the local not-for-profit Community Services Organization about 20 years ago. The club encourages restoring and preserving classic and modern automobiles and trucks, encourages safe and skillful driving, and holds civic-minded and public service activities.
“We are a social group increasing member enjoyment of all things car related,” Gutman said of the club, which includes members from Gleneagle, Black Forest and Colorado Springs.
To learn more, visit tl-cruisers.weebly.com.