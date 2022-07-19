MONUMENT • Not only does the Tri-Lakes Cruisers benefit car show continue to grow, it has become an annual staple of downtown Monument events for almost two decades.
In 19 years, the number of participants has more than doubled and the number of attendees has increased almost tenfold.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares. Last year, proceeds raised enabled Tri-Lakes Cruisers to donate $5,000 to Tri-Lakes Cares.
This year’s show, set for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Historic Downtown Monument, is expected to draw even more entries as local businesses have sponsored more than 50 trophies to award to participants. Cruisers Public Relations Director Steve Gutman said the local sponsorships for the “large and beautiful” trophies allows the funds raised from entry fees to go toward Tri-Lakes Cares.
Show entries range from classic and exotic cars to “rat rods,” Gutman said. Trophies are awarded in multiple classes.
Entries are limited to 200, with a registration deadline of Aug. 15. Advanced entry is $25; Day of show entry fee is $30. Cruisers event organizers advise registering early. Registration forms can be found online at tl-cruisers.weebly.com.
Early members of the Tri-Lakes Cruiser Car Club, many of whom are still active 20 years later, decided to make the club a community service organization and support local organizations dedicated to serving the Tri-Lakes region.
“They decided to focus on helping Tri-Lakes Cares, which today remains the community organization in our area which reaches the largest number of families in need with a myriad of critically important support services including a food pantry,” Gutman said. “Tri-Lakes Cares is a well-organized and well-run charity whose longtime record speaks volumes. The Cruisers are proud to be one of many community organizations who believe in the Tri-Lakes Cares vision and mission.”
During the first year of the car show, then held in the Monument Shopping Center near the U.S. Post Office, the Cruisers attracted 75 cars, several hundred attendees. Two years later, organizers saw it was clear the event needed a bigger and more attractive venue. In 2003, the Town of Monument approved the car show to relocate to Second Street in downtown Monument, where the show has continued since.
Last year, the car show booked 185 entries, which were displayed for the several thousand car aficionados in attendance.
“Businesses like our sponsor Black Forest Foods stay open to serve attendees,” Gutman said. “It is a spectator friendly event, with a roving water wagon dispensing free bottles of water to attendees, and convenient, clean Porta-Potties.”
Gutman also said the event is dog-friendly. Another car show sponsor, VCA Front Range Veterinary Hospital, staffs a shade tent at the show with fresh water and treats for canine companions.
The car show has become a staple of in the community, attracting other events to the area. Gutman said many residents are longtime “gearheads” who enjoy showing their cars and reliving memories.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers also holds smaller local shows at senior living facilities like Jackson Creak Senior Center, another sponsor of the downtown show, and Aspen Trails, as well as at schools, businesses and community service organizations.
“This event and other Cruisers’ events at senior living facilities and schools provide a convenient local outlet for local car lovers to share their cars and memories in their communities,” Gutman said.
Gutman, 78, has been a unique car enthusiast since he was a child. He said as he approached retirement, he stumbled upon an opportunity to purchase his dream car, a Studebaker Avanti, which was introduced in 1963. He bought the Avanti because he loved the look but never dreamed it would lead him into the world of car collecting and car clubs like Tri-Lakes Cruisers.
“My fellow Cruisers would readily tell you that I will talk the ears of anyone who has time to listen,” he said. “Working on the annual benefit car show has introduced me to many wonderful people in the car club as well as in the community. It has also given me an enjoyable way to support worthy causes like Tri-Lakes Cares.”