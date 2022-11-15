MONUMENT • Santa Claus is reputed to make stops at every children’s home at Christmastime. However, Santa may have a difficult time finding the homes of refugee children from the Ukraine this year.
One Santa known to the Tri-Lakes community is making it his mission this year to visit the children of Ukraine who have fled to Poland, and he is asking for help from the community to help pack his sleigh.
Max Hatfield, who has played the role of Santa for the community for many years, recently returned from Poland and will be going back Dec. 16. Hatfield is on a mission to bring joy and Christmas cheer to children of Poland and refugee children from Ukraine, where there is now sadness and despair over the devastation caused by the war between Ukraine and Russia, he said.
Hatfield has been selling Christmas trees in Monument for more than 40 years. His seasonal Christmas tree lot has been a staple of the Woodmoor area, located on Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument, in front of Pikes Peak Brewing Co. and Wesley Owens Coffee Shop. Proceeds received by Hatfield and his late wife Karen supported refugee efforts along the way.
Hatfield’s recent trip to Poland was to establish venues for his return trip in December, when he will present collected gifts to about 2,000 children over five days — delivering them as his Santa Claus persona. He said the hospitality of the Polish people towards the Ukrainian refugees while he was there was inspiring.
“I witnessed the amazing hospitality of the Polish people to bring Ukrainian refugees into their homes and care for them, the patience of the Polish schools helping Ukrainian children learn in a foreign language, the Ukrainians trying to adapt and survive in a different culture and language not knowing when or even if they will ever return to their homeland,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield’s efforts are performed through a faith-based organization which he and his wife founded in 1983 called Friendship International. It was founded for the purpose of helping persecuted, displaced and marginalized peoples in what is determined to be restricted countries. Proceeds from Hatfield’s Christmas tree lot have always gone to serve these purposes, he said.
Over the past eight years, Friendship International has been serving Syrian refugees in Turkey. However, bringing Santa Clause into the equation of the organization’s mission is relatively new, which came during Hatfield’s own personal transformation to having white hair, beard and a few extra inches around the middle, he said.
Those who wish to make contributions to help fund Hatfield’s collection to take to Poland Dec. 16 can mail donations to Friendship International, P.O. Box 746, Monument, CO 80132.
“Many folks are already reaching out and helping through other sources, for which I am grateful,” Hatfield said. “Our goal is to offer something that we don’t see happening, a special focus on bringing some joy and cheer for the children from Santa seemed to be appropriate.
“Those we contacted in the country and sought their opinions were wholeheartedly excited about the concept as are those who are arranging the venues where we will be.”