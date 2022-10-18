MONUMENT • With less than a month before voters in Monument will decide the new landscape of the town’s board of trustees and office of mayor, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum, where all eight trustee candidates as well as the two candidates for mayor responded to questions in a moderated format.
Fielding questions at the Oct. 13 event were mayoral candidates Mitch LaKind and Jim Romanello, as well as candidates for one of the four open trustee positions Redmond Ramos, Darcy Schoening, Jason Gross, Ron Stephens, Sana Abbott, Marco P. Fiorito, Kenneth Kimple and Steve King.
KOAA television news anchor Andy Koen served as moderator.
Both LaKind and Romanello presently serve on the board of trustees. Stephens, Schoening and Ramos are incumbent candidates for the board. Stephens was last elected to the board during the town’s April 2018 election, while Schoening was appointed to it September of last year. Ramos was appointed to the board last May.
Gross is an experiment developer/manager at the National Space Defense Center. Abbott served as a member of the Home Rule Charter Commission this year and is a member of the Save Monument citizens group, while Fiorito is vice president of the TriView Metropolitan District’s board of directors, where he will term out this year. Kimple is a former member of the town’s planning commission. King, also a former planning commission member, served as chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission and is one of the leaders of Save Monument.
Introductions
The event kicked off with each candidate introducing themselves and offering main points of their respective platforms.
Mayoral candidates:
LaKind said he was running for mayor to be the voice of Monument. As an IT director with five managers and 65 employees reporting to him, and overseeing a $25 million budget, his ability to successfully manage and serve is at the core of who he is, he said.
“It continues to be important to me to do what is in your best interests and those of special interests,” LaKind said. “The balance to do what’s right is difficult sometimes. I recognize my decisions will never make everyone happy, but I’m going to try.”
Romanello has lived in Monument for 15 years after moving from California. He said he is running for mayor on three main points: development, water and retaining town staff.
“I feel like I’ve been a very balanced, reasonable and responsible vote,” Romanello said. “When I ran for trustee the first time, I said I would bring honor and respect to it because there was very little of it at the time, and get the town staffed which we did and keep it that way.”
Trustee candidates:
Abbott has lived in Monument since 2005 with her husband and children. She is proud to be part of the Save Monument group as well as her service on the Home rule Charter Commission, she said. Abbott also serves as part of the Downtown Monument Initiative to help keep downtown beautiful and set guidelines for new entities coming into the area.
“I feel I want to be the voice of the citizens and bring more transparency to what’s been going on with the board, to really have an open dialogue and make sure the citizens feel heard,” she said.
Fiorito said he and his wife moved to Monument into their forever home in 2013. During his eight years serving on the TriView Metropolitan District board, he said, “We’ve managed to turn things significantly around. I’m very proud of them. Now that I’ve termed out, I want to continue to serve my community.”
The water situation is the chief issue for Fiorito as a candidate for Monument. “TriView has done a good job getting that situation taken care of, and I think that is needed in Monument,” he said.
Gross has lived in Monument since 2016 with his wife Shannon and their children. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and works at the National Space Defense Center, where he develops and manages experiments regarding space operations.
“The bottom line is, I’m a family man and I love living in Monument,” Gross said.
Kimple moved to Monument in 2016 after he retired from the U.S. Navy as a master chief head officer. He has been the airfield manager at Fort Carson for the past three years.
A lot of issues concerning Fort Carson and its surrounding areas are similar to those in Monument, he said, including reviewing plans, working on encroachments issues and making sure water issues are sound as well.
King and his wife moved to Monument to experience the small town atmosphere. He was a planning commissioner for 12 years. He said he is also proud of being a Save Monument member.
“I’ll tell you this: You guys would be looking at giant industrial warehouses along Old Denver Road if it wasn’t for Save Monument and our actions,” King said. “We are not anti-growth. I am not anti-growth. In fact, I worked with other Save Monument members on the Conexus project to redo that project into something more palatable to the town and not just a giant industrial warehouse.
“Monument is an island. We are in a unique location surrounded by protected land. It’s our duty as citizens to be the stewards of the land.”
Ramos has been on the board of trustees for just a few months and said he is not a politician nor wants to be. He said his service as a trustee will be the only political office he ever holds.
“I’m just a resident who feels the town was being taken advantage of,” he said. “I felt this was my best chance at stopping what I and many others in town believe was rapid unchecked growth. … My goal is to protect the town, and I’m either going to do that as a trustee or as a resident, like before.”
Schoening said she has enjoyed her time on the board since being appointed last year and her concerns are also her fellow citizens’ concerns relating to development. Monument needs to have smart, intelligent development that will make residents proud and also provide lasting revenue for future generations, she said. In addition, she said she is working on several water projects as well as issues related to crime.
“I’m concerned about the cost of living and the decisions we make for our town affecting your cost of living. I want to see your dollars go as far as they possibly can,” Schoening said. “I want to stand between Denver crime, Colorado Springs crime and you.”
Stephens has served on the board longer than any other candidate and said he has been endorsed by present mayor Don Wilson, Rep. Tim Geitner and district attorney Michael Allen.
He said he crafted the opposition to the local COVID-19 lockdown resolution, supported infrastructures — especially water, and is in favor of responsible growth. Stephens said he was also opposed to the large warehouse project proposed in the Conexus development. However, Stephens said he does not agree with Save Monument, which he said takes a “No Growth” position.
What are your Top 3 priorities for the office you seek?
Mayoral candidates:
While development is a hot issue, LaKind says he looks at it from a different angle than most. When Save Monument formed to prevent the approval of the industrial warehouse center in Conexus, LaKind said the problem was a lack of communication with developers. Had the community a chance to meet with developers prior, it would have saved a lot of the consternation that occurred, he said.
“I’d like to see going forward design review committees formed and the conversations begin early and often with surrounding residents as well as the committees before plans are submitted to the town,” LaKind said. “Because once they go before the town for review, none of us have the ability to control the narrative at that point.”
As for updating the comprehensive plan, not only does LaKind want to see that done, he would also like to see it reviewed annually.
LaKind pointed out an authority could somewhat consolidate all the water districts in the area. He said he is not a fan of five different water districts providing water to residents of Monument and he would be in support of a consolidation, as well as supporting either The Loop or the Northern Delivery System to bring renewable water sources to the infrastructure.
LaKind said he would like to see a priority to have the town’s parks be updated and addressed in the master plan as well.
Romanello returned to his platform, starting with staff. He said maintaining a competitive wage for town staff could go a long way in employee retention. Romanello said he spoke with the human resources department about wages and learned it costs the town more money to have to constantly hire new employees than to pay competitively from the start.
Romanello said compensating staff has a lot to do with what is developed in the town and noted it’s not going to be with large industrial warehouses.
“The town does need commercial (development), so it pays the town money, which allows us to pay our people, and we need to balance all that very, very well,” he said.
Trustee candidates:
Abbott said she feels the town needs to be more concerned about its growth. While she said she isn’t anti-growth, and feels growth is inevitable, she said the town must be more cognizant.
“We need to be discerning and be able to say yes or no and pause when we need to,” Abbott said. “We cannot say we are concerned about water and yet accept a business like a car wash.”
Updating town documents would also be a priority for her, including the comprehensive plan, she said. With growth, a concern for public safety should also be addressed, Abbott said. She added the police department needs to be adequately staffed, with officers in the community, to help citizens feel safe as Monument develops, Abbott said.
Fiorito said his priority is the town’s water infrastructure. He said some of the upgrades the town has already made or has initiated are short term, and he would push for a purchase program for renewable water.
“Purchasing water rights is critical for the Town of Monument to ensure we reach the ability to provide water services to all our residents,” he said. “The second part is connecting to a water infrastructure that would bring that water up to us. Right now we have the Northern Delivery System which will be active in two years. The second option would be The Loop project.”
Fiorito agreed the comprehensive plan needs to be updated, but said additionally there the town needs to create a strategic development vision to supplement it. Attracting and retaining staff who not only want to work for Monument but also represent its vision to the outside world would also be important, he said.
Gross said his priorities would be to first review the rezoning and development plans to make sure they reflect growth which keep Monument families at the center. These would be businesses that provide services for the community, residential developments that support family interests with a population density, and amenities appropriate for a suburban middle class community, he said.
His other priorities are close review of the town’s long-term water infrastructure sustainability, and to look at how Monument can work with the surrounding communities, Gross said.
“Monument is one part of the puzzle. Our geographic area is actually relatively small, but we are fed by our surrounding communities,” Gross said. “To make this puzzle complete, we have to work with our surrounding communities to see if we can save cost and collaborate, because if our surrounding communities’ needs are different from our own, then we will have difficulty achieving the vision we need for our town.”
Kimple said while development is a broad subject, attracting small businesses to Monument would be key. He would also make changing the process of how the board reviews development plans his priority to allow more residents’ voices to be heard so they can offer suggestions outside the standard three-minute time limit during hearings, he said.
“I think the residents have great ideas. They need to be explored and they need to be discussed in front of citizens by the board of trustees,” Kimple said. “We don’t want Monument to become North Colorado Springs and we don’t want Monument to become South Castle Rock. We want to stay special.”
Public safety would also be his priority, Kimple said, citing the fact I-25 splits through the town’s east and west sides making response times challenging for fire and police as growth continues.
King took time to describe the steps and faults of the present development plan, review and approval process. He said not having town staff do more than processing applications and not pushing back on projects he would consider egregious is one of the reasons the town has a tremendous amount of recent multi-family zoning.
“We have property on the future land use map which is set aside for other uses, and it becomes a high density apartment building or something other high density,” King said. “That is my top priority.”
Another of King’s priorities would be ensuring the town switches to the Home Rule form of government. He said it would generate additional revenue for the town, provide more local control and better citizen control.
Ramos said in lieu of stopping unchecked rapid growth, one idea he has is bringing in a design review board to serve as middle ground between developers and the town that could look at more than just what the zoning allows.
“It seems we only have a yes or no in terms of zoning, and we always get developments that are the exact maximum that is allowed,” Ramos said. “I think a design review board would help keep the character of the town. As a town, we have the right to have a character, a design, and the look and feel of our town.”
Ramos agreed properly compensating staff is important, specifically teachers and police officers. He noted he was in full support of School District 38’s mill levy override ballot measure to increase teacher and certified support staff compensation to compete with neighboring districts.
Schoening said the cost of living, crime, development and water were all her priorities. Aside from water projects and supporting a more robust police department, she said she is working with core stakeholders, lawmakers and attorneys to look at changing the process of land use hearings not just in Monument, but throughout the state.
“The process is broken,” Schoening said. “It doesn’t work for Monument families, and it doesn’t work for the developers either. By the time the information is given to the board of trustees, we are so far behind and the hearings become contentious. If I see a massive problem and I’m an elected official, it’s my duty to fix that problem.”
Stephens said a responsible and balanced budget is his top priority. When he first came to the board, the town had two percent in its reserves, and if there happened to be a recession at that time, the town would have been in serious trouble, he said. Presently the town has 15%-16% or more in reserves.
“When the recession comes this next year, we will be in a position to weather that,” he said.
While he said he does not agree with the prospect of large industrial warehouses in Monument, Stephens said responsible growth will be important, otherwise the town will be strapped to its budget and the alternative would be raising taxes. He said that is the last thing he would want to do.
To view a video of the entire forum, go to TriLakesChamber.com.