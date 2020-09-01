MONUMENT • The keynote for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s quarter member luncheon was about business communication during COVID-19 — a fitting topic as it was the first in-person event since last March.
While the Aug. 26 event held at The Ascent Church in Monument welcomed members — new and current — in person, it also was webcast on the chamber’s virtual platform, allowing members to log in, view and participate.
Brian Petak, pastor of The Ascent Church, welcomed visitors and shared a video promoting the upcoming Run4Hope 5K, an annual event that raised $50,000 last year. Event organizers are seeking event sponsors, he said. Proceeds will go toward helping to prevent teen suicide by supporting the Sources of Strength programs in schools.
The keynote speaker was Monument resident Gregory von Williams, a professional speaker who works for the U.S. Space Force as its liaison to congress. Williams is a member of the National Speakers Association and an award winning member of the International Toastmasters Club nearly 35 years.
A South Carolina native, von Williams received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
In his role with U.S. Space Force, Von Williams engages with members of congress to ensure they have the information needed to make decisions.
In is speech, “Effective Communication for Business Leaders during COVID-19,” Williams noted aspects of effective communication and why it is important.
“People are lacking clarity and direction,” Williams said. “They want communication and want to know what direction we are headed.”
He also noted how communication has changed in the time of COVID-19, citing less face-to-face contact and more virtual communication. Williams said the Zoom virtual meeting platform reported 300 million users in the month of June. He said British Parliament has even broken its 700-year tradition and allowed its members to attend sessions through Zoom from their own homes.
Williams also reported the increasing net worth of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as a measurement of how social media use saw an influx since pandemic measures were enforced in the U.S. He said Zuckerberg’s net worth started as $55 billion at the start of COVID-19’s spread and as of Aug. 6 had nearly doubled.
Effective communication within a business provides clarity and direction for the receivers, instills confidence and trust among employees and fosters loyalty and commitment to the companies for which they work, Williams said.
He challenged the audience to listen more and talk less throughout the coming weeks, and to seek first to understand, then be understood, citing Steve Covey’s book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People.” He also provided blank “Thank You” cards to each person in attendance to write and give to someone else at some point throughout their week.
“When someone says ‘Thank You,’ it kind of endears them to you,” Williams said.
Following Williams’ talk, chamber president and CEO Terri Hayes introduced the newest chamber members and listed upcoming events. Two of note are the chamber’s Sept. 15 After Hours event at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and the Annual Awards Dinner, which had been postponed from April, and is now set for Nov. 7 at the Colorado Springs Marriott.