Tri-Lakes Chamber forum introduces 3 running for open Monument Board of Trustees seat
More than a dozen Monument residents spent their Columbus Day evening getting to know the three candidates vying for the town’s open trustee position in a candidate forum at the District 38 Administration Building. The Oct. 8 event was hosted by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
Monument is governed by a mayor and a board of six trustees; all officials have voting powers. The trustees are elected for four-year terms. Whoever wins the Nov. 6 election will serve as the tie-breaker for a board that has recently been divided.
The public meeting was moderated by KOAA News Channel 5 President and General Manager Evan Pappas, and sponsored by Tanya Van Rickley, a John Maxwell leadership trainer.
Candidates Ann Howe, Kenneth Kimple and Jim Romanello provided opening and closing statements and answered a series of questions pertaining to their qualifications, goals and thoughts on town issues. After the official Q&A session, citizens were allowed to ask their own questions. Answers were timed and candidates were asked to stay on topic.
Kimple said he has been immersed in the community and wants to bring integrity to the board. Kimple’s priorities included supporting an integrated water plan, improving communication between the board and the community, and creating transportation and sustainability plans. Kimple said he would draw from his 30 years of military service to bring an open and honest leadership style to the board and a willingness to cooperate and work in the best interest of the town.
Romanello said his priorities are to bring cooperation and reasonableness to the board, to deal with the town’s water issues, and to fill open town staff positions. Romanello’s candidate signs lined the road to the building and attendees received a promotional door hanger listing Romanello’s key points and his website, romanello4monument.com. He has run a financial services company for 20 years which, he said, has given him the economic experience to bring responsible and accountable growth to Monument, and that he wants to get the town working again.
Howe agreed with her fellow candidates’ points and said delayed decisions on key issues have cost the town. She also said the town doesn’t have proper representation on other boards and in other communities, and that the town’s water issue needs to be a “regional issue” with a regional answer. Howe said she has identified budget issues that could be cut in order to fund for water solutions and police funding. Howe, a former New Hampshire state representative and a former budget committee official in a different town, said she has the government and budgetary experience needed to interact with other government groups. Howe frequently ran over time and was once stopped by the moderator for attempting to go off topic.
Brent Sabati, a financial advisor who resides in Monument said, “I think there’s definitely a couple different viewpoints in the community, especially with half the town being on one side of I-25 and the other half being on the other, so I think there is that political divide there.”
Sabati’s sentiment about a divide in the residents based on their proximity to I-25 was echoed by a Monument citizen who asked the candidates how they could know and understand the needs of the citizens who live on the opposite side of the highway.
Among the issues brought up by the moderator and by the six citizens who asked the candidates questions, the biggest concerns were water issues, how to proceed with town development and filling empty town staff positions. All candidates stated that they were running for the trustee position because of their love for the town and its residents and out of a desire to serve the community that they call home.
“I think each candidate had their strong points obviously, I think the most positive thing though is that they’re all for just kind of supporting the people and fulfilling the role that way, not necessarily pushing their own agenda,” Sabati said.
Members of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center recorded the event and streamed it on Facebook Live for citizens who didn’t want to brave the cold and misty weather.
A video of the meeting is posted on the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Facebook page.
Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, said the community is not as divided as the town’s board of trustees and that it’s important to find someone who will help the board move forward.