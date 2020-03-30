The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has created a Facebook page to help area restaurants get the word out about takeout and delivery options during Colorado’s “Shelter in Place” mandate.
With a local business landscape that’s rolling with the COVID-19 precautions and mandates, restaurants won’t always have the time or ability to update their websites and Facebook pages. The Tri-Lakes Area Restaurant, Bars and More page provides the opportunity for a quick update that reaches a large local audience “in real time,” said Terri Hayes, the chamber’s president and CEO.
The public group, Tri-Lakes Area Restaurant, Bars and More, can be found at facebook.com/groups/TriLakesRestaurants/.
“We did it because communication is going to be the thing that gets us through this,” Hayes said. “Facebook is how people can quickly see who’s open.”
Created March 25, the group already has more than 550 members and generates more than a dozen posts a day.
“Anybody can post on it,” Hayes said.
Posts thus far include takeout menus, specials and photos of what’s for lunch and dinner.
The Chamber has also created a similar “non-restaurant” Facebook page, Tri-Lakes Area Businesses, for other types of businesses to provide a quick online post. Recent posts were by a floral-design business, sewing machine repair business and a dentist.
Visit the chamber’s website, trilakeschamber.com, for a wealth of other business resources and updates.