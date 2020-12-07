MONUMENT • This year, given pandemic prevention measures, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce took its Community Expo and Job Fair entirely virtual.
The event was launched Nov. 28 from the chamber’s website at www.trilakeschamber.com and is free to attend. Attendees can visit the online event at any time, at their leisure, from now until the end of day Dec. 28.
In addition, any business can be involved and participation is not limited to business with a presence in the Tri-Lakes area.
“We have many who live up here but who have a business elsewhere or only online,” chamber president Terri Hayes said. “We feel by doing this, we are opening up our ability to attract attendees from all over and hopefully inform them of what is available in our community.”
Business can join the expo and job fair at any time during the run of the event.
Hayes said the goal of the event is to inform and educate the community as to what resources are around it, especially when it comes to holiday shopping.
“We want attendees to please consider doing business directly with small business and not through the larger online avenues,” Hayes said.
The event also aspires to give businesses hope of attracting additional holiday shoppers with extra exposure and — hopefully — extra sales, Hayes said, whether it be at a restaurant, retail store or a service.
Hayes said the job fair aspect of the event is because “businesses are hiring and people are looking for work.” The event includes links to many places listing open employment positions and a link to the chamber’s website where any employer can post an open position hoping to be filled. In addition, the event has partnered with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
More information on the month-long event is available on the chamber’s website as well as the virtual platform. Hayes said any business which would like to participate but cannot afford the $15-25 fee to do so is invited to sign up at no cost.
“We know times are hard and we do not want money to hinder anyone from participating,” she said. “As the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, we are only here to help.”