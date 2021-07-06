PALMER LAKE • With pandemic restrictions getting further behind us the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts is finally able to reopen after 18 months.
Dr. Michael Maddox, TLCA executive director, announced the center will reopen this month and released the dates for a series of events already scheduled, starting July 13.
Maddox said the center’s reopening comes after a large number of patrons expressed excitement to be able to again attend first-class events there as well as to see upgrades to the facility made during its closure.
“When people come to the TLCA, they are going to be pleasantly surprised at the venue upgrades,” Maddox said.
The executive director said it is fitting that the post-pandemic reopening comes with the philosophy the center has always maintained, citing what Pablo Picasso described as the purpose of fine art, “To wash away the dust of everyday life.” This has been the main focus on getting first-class entertainment events and fine art exhibitions into the center, Maddox said.
“That has been the secret to our success,” he said. “The broad smiles on our patrons’ faces when leaving our events reveal that we have provided them with some respite from the craziness of life.”
Moving forward, this continues to be the goal for the TLCA — with only one difference, Maddox said. “We have taken marvelous steps to improve the venue, which perhaps will further uplift the hearts and spirits of our patrons,” he said.
The upcoming schedule of events involves not only fine arts exhibitions, but also a variety of music acts and theatrical events.
From July 13-Aug. 13 there will be two fine art exhibitions at the center. In the Main Gallery will be an exhibition from the Palmer Lake Art Group titled “Color Splash,” while in the Lucy Owen Gallery will be one titled “Visions of Color & Light.”
Scheduled July 17 is a John Denver tribute show performed by the John Adams Band.
On Aug. 7, singer-songwriter Dion Pride returns to the center with a special tribute to his father Charley Pride.
On Aug. 14, the national touring group Chasqui String Quartet will perform, and Acoustic Eidolon brings their modern classical music on Aug. 21.
In September, contemporary Christian music legends Phil Keaggy and Paul Clark will perform on a double bill on the 11th. Renowned British actor and playwright David Payne will perform two theatrical presentations on Sept. 17 and 18. The 17th will be “Churchill,” and the 18th is “An Evening with C.S. Lewis.”
Also returning to the center this year is country music star Suzy Boggus, who performs Sept. 23.
More information can be found at trilakesarts.org or on the TLCA Facebook page.