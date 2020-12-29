PALMER LAKE • A call for help went out from the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, which the nonprofit has never done in its 10 years.
The TLCA was recently announced as a finalist for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Nonprofit of the Year Award, an honor it has received for five consecutive years.
However, with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at some level since March, the center has remained closed for gatherings and rescheduled or canceled the events that had been planned for its 2020 season.
The center’s bread and butter for operations is its art gallery and ability to attract and book nationally known music acts. Those sources have been dashed this year. In hopes of pandemic restrictions softening for the coming spring, executive director Dr. Michael Maddox said he has rescheduled the appearance of Dion Pride, son to the recently late Charlie Pride, in a special tribute concert for his father planned for March 6. Maddox hopes this will be the kick off to the center’s 2021 season.
Country music legend Suzy Bogguss is scheduled to return April 25.
“If these pandemic restrictions are lifted, we are going to have a dynamite season here at TLCA and have some great art exhibitions as well,” Maddox said.
The economic impact of the pandemic forced Maddox to put out an email to patrons asking for help.
“It’s always been our policy to err on the side of public safety. Everyone’s safety is above financial considerations,” Maddox said. “We value peoples’ lives much more than the dollar. … We’ve had to cancel private parties, wedding receptions. We’ve had to cancel everything.”
Maddox said he has been doing some fundraising on his own this year, something he hasn’t had to do in years.
“Those who have followed us for the past years know full well we’ve never begged for money,” he said. “We are one of the few fine arts nonprofit organizations which are self-sufficient. I haven’t had to even apply for a grant in years.”
Not having to fundraise and apply for grants actually helps the organization get noticed by granting agencies when it does, Maddox said. They tend to make self-sufficient organizations a top consideration.
However, Maddox’s recent email for help asks for patrons to consider making a tax-deductible donation to TLCA. A gift of any amount would be greatly appreciated, the email stated, and suggests donations can be made through the organization’s website, trilakesarts.org. A “Support” button is available on the website to make gifting a donation easy.
Donations can also be made by check and mailed to TLCA, P.O. Box 1154, Palmer Lake, CO 80133, or by phone at 719-481-0475.
In addition, a collection of fine arts works have been donated to the center for fundraising. Any person or entity which gifts $500 or more will receive one of the collector’s items, Maddox said. To view the artwork, email him at director@trilakesarts.org.
Maddox said while the center has been closed, the organization took the opportunity to make some much needed renovations and updates to the facility, both inside and out.
“We got the chance to address some situations and some needs for the center,” he said. “When we do reopen, it’s going to look good and people are really going to like it.”