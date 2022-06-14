PALMER LAKE • For the first time, entries for the 2022 Congressional Art Contest will be on display in an exhibit within Colorado’s Fifth District.
It is exclusively at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
Starting June 10, The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts hosts the “From Pikes Peak to the Moon and Beyond,” a gallery exhibition of 33 pieces from 29 high school artists from the Pikes Peak region who participated in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Colorado’s Fifth District.
“It is the first time this show has ever been featured in a gallery,” said TLCA Director Michael Maddox, who has also served as a judge for the contest the past four years. “A hearty congratulations to all of these talented young artists.”
The exhibit runs through June 24 in the Lucy Owens Gallery of the TLCA and was kicked off with an evening reception at the center. Among the featured works is an exact replica of “The Void” by artist Andrew Bailey of Fountain-Fort Carson High School. It won Best of Show in the Congressional Art Contest and will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for the next year.
Other works in the exhibit were produced by artists from Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer and Fountain-Fort Carson high schools as well as James Irwin Charter School, Thrive HomeSchool Academy and Shanika Studios. There is also a work from Charlotte Weitzel of Monument Academy.
The 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Colorado’s Fifth District is a decades-long tradition designed to encourage and elevate student artists in grades nine through 12. Each year, Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-District 5) invites entries from public, private school students and home-schooled students within the district for the juried show.
Each Spring, the Congressional Institute has sponsored the nationwide visual art competition in each congressional district. Since its Artistic Discovery competition in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated by submitting works to their representative’s office. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork include mediums, drawings, collages, prints, mixed-media, computer-generated art and photography.
Other featured artists in the “From Pikes Peak to the Moon and Beyond” exhibit at TLCA include Cheyenne Mountain students Kathryn Campbell, Owen McClain, Ava Cheponis, Mikaela Allred, Landon LeCato, Hagan Hardy, Zander Harris, Asha Mayott, Reagan Alvarez and Lily Kurtz; Fountain-Fort Carson students Amiyah Duncan, Landon E. Woodworker, Gabriel Lange, Andrew Bailey, Ethan Smith, Julia K. Singles, Kayla Silva, Shawn Ortiz, Kianna Cooks, Winston Henry Powell III, Rusten Liana, Colton Wood, Izabella Jordan and Mikayla Grant; Palmer students Quinn Tefertiller and Graham Lefere; James Irwin student Davona Smithson; Thrive student Eden Peters; and Shanika Studios’ Karley Strole.
For more information on the exhibit, visit the TLCA website, trilakesarts.org.