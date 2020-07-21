Those traveling Colorado 105 through Palmer Lake recently may have noticed something different when they pass the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
The center recently underwent a face-lift, both outside and inside. In fact, friends and patrons of the center have commented it now looks like a completely new venue, said TLCA Director Dr. Michael Maddox.
Among the improvements were repairs and repainting to the building’s exterior and the installation of a new pergola over the main entrance. The interior was repainted, as well as the concrete flooring. Maddox said next up will be a few small interior repairs and repolishing of the hardwood floors.
Maddox said the improvements have been on the center’s to-do list for quite some time, but the opportunity wasn’t there due to the number of events booked in the venue.
However, the calendar of events came to a halt in mid-March when COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures went into effect and the center had to cancel its events.
With this, Maddox and company decided the opportunity to make improvements was now.
“When we do reopen it will be a fresh venue,” Maddox said. “A lot of people have told us, as they’ve driven by the center, it looks like a totally different venue, a totally different place.”
Professional handyman Dave Jordan was hiring for the painting improvements and was aided by TLCA volunteer Joe Beavers. Debi Story Maddox, another highly-involved volunteer, assisted with the painting as well and made improvements to the north facing mural wall. John and Carol Probat and Brad Legg also aided the first stages of repainting.
The pergola was constructed by Allen Davis of Colorado Pergola. Davis has exhibited artwork at the center in the past. Maddox and Davis negotiated the cost of the pergola for the center to cover materials and the labor was provided in exchange for a two-month exhibit of Davis’ work sometime after the center reopens.
TLCA presently cannot have more than 50 people in the building, including staff and artists, due to pandemic restrictions.
Instead of holding events for a smaller audience, center leadership decided to remain closed, Maddox said.
“We are in no rush to reopen,” he said. “If you’re to err, err on the side of safety. That’s been our position all along. We don’t want to risk anyone getting sick by opening our doors and having people pour in and out of here. We just decided we are going to obey the letter of the law.”
Maddox said the center has been able to remain afloat, pay its bills and continue to organize fundraising during the past few months. Fundraising has been key for the center to be able to pay for materials for the improvements project, he said.
TLCA is looking at reopening in 2021, possibly in November or December of this year, depending on what restrictions still remain at that time, Maddox said.
To continue to attract national acts, Maddox has to book them while they are on tour. Since pandemic restrictions still vary from state-to-state, artists can’t logistically schedule tours at this time. In addition, following the complete list of venue regulations, every person in the venue, including vocalists on stage, are required to wear a mask, Maddox said, which has inhibited many artists from performing, for now.
“We thought a face-lift on the old TCLA may bring some hope to some folks and build anticipation,” Maddox said. “We have some cool acts in the works for when we reopen. People just need to stay tuned and keep checking for updates. When we do reopen, we are going to reopen with a bang.”