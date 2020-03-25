By Danny Summers
danny.summers@ pikespeaknewspapers.com
The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts was proactive days before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced further restrictions on public gatherings to help slow the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 15, TLCA Executive Director Dr. Michael Maddox rescheduled several music concerts and postponed other events at the Palmer Lake facility.
“Right now, with the way things are, we have to do everything we can to keep people safe,” Maddox said.
On March 16, Gov. Polis ordered the closure of large gathering places across Colorado for 30 days.
Maddox has been a music promoter for almost 50 years and is used to having to juggle his schedule. Among the national acts that have been rescheduled at the TLCA are Suzy Bogguss (now Aug. 16) and Moors and McCumber (now Aug. 28). Maddox added that he is working on rebooking Sawyer Fredericks from May 1 to a later date.
“All of those folks have been great to work with,” he said. “They were very understanding of the situation.”
Maddox said any tickets already purchased for any rescheduled show will be honored on the new dates.
He added that local acts he books into the TLCA have also been pleasant to work with during these unsure times. “The local acts are a lot more flexible,” he said.
The TLCA is an intimate concert venue, with about 200 seats.
Maddox said he will make a decision sooner than later on whether the TLCA will reopen its art gallery for regular business hours. The art gallery is one of the best in the Pikes Peak region a rotating array of artists work on display year-round.
“Most of the time it’s just a few people at a time that peruse our art,” he said.
The TLCA has canceled facility rentals for art shows, art classes, private parties and wedding receptions until further notice.
“Most everybody is understanding because it’s a national crisis,” Maddox said. “Everybody, by and large, is trying to pull together.”