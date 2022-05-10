MONUMENT • After two years of being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tri-Lakes Cares’ signature fundraiser is back.
The Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares event returns 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive in Colorado Springs. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and programming begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and sold solely from the Tri-Lakes Cares website, tri-lakescares.org. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The signature fundraiser for Tri-Lakes Cares combines food with interactive games. The games are designed to spotlight the various programs and services Tri-Lakes Cares provides across northern El Paso County. Event organizers anticipate 300 to 350 patrons will attend.
Modeled after the television show “Chopped,” aired on the Food Network, chefs from restaurants in the region are invited to participate in a competition where they are provided a basket of food items typically found in the Tri-Lakes Cares pantry or Help Yourself Market one week prior to the event. The chefs are then challenged to use the provided ingredients and any others they may choose from their own kitchens to create a single dish for sampling at the event.
The goal is to highlight how ordinary items from the food pantry can be transformed into tasty and unusual dishes. No actual cooking will be performed onsite.
With the fundraiser back in full swing, organizers say funds from the event will aid the nonprofit’s mission wonderfully.
“We are very excited to bring this back after two years,” said Christine Bucher, a development specialist at Tri-Lakes Cares. “We were very disappointed not getting to do it. It is a great way to get people together, tell the story of Tri-Lakes Cares and raise funds so we can continue to help people in the community, which is just awesome.”
In addition to sampling the variety of foods available, like years prior, attendees are invited to visit interactive game tables which inform them about the organization, its programs and services, and the aspects of poverty in the Tri-Lakes region. Interactive tables are hosted by the event’s variety of local business sponsors.
As attendees visit each interactive table, they can have their “passport,” provided upon arrival, stamped. After all stamps are collected and the passport is completed, patrons can participate in drawings for restaurant gift cards and other prizes.
New to this year’s event is a short program which will include client testimonials and allow patrons to make financial donations to support Tri-Lakes Cares and its mission. The evening will break for the program, expected to take 30 minutes, before attendees return to tasting and gaming.
Bucher said patrons do not have to bring anything with them and everything they need to participate will be provided.
“Hopefully, going forward, it will continue for many, many years,” she said.