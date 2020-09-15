The pandemic with its closures, layoffs and income limitations has greatly increased the demand for food and services from Tri-Lakes Cares, a great organization. But it has also required that the Annual Empty Bowl dinner, which raises a large portion of the funding for Tri-Lakes Cares, cancel the traditional dinner portion of the event.
The fundraiser will go on, but with a different structure and plan. The changes are very simple.
You can purchase a $20 ticket from the Monument Hill Kiwanis online at bit.ly/35hhu45.
Take your ticket to Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument (80132) on Saturday, Oct. 3. There will be a Bowl Distribution Drive Thru in the south parking lot. Ticket holders are asked to arrive according to the following schedule:
Last name beginning with —
A-F, 10-11 a.m.
G-M, 11 a.m.-noon
N-S, noon-1 p.m.
T-Z, 1-2 p.m.
If you forget or cannot make your scheduled time, please plan to arrive after noon.
From home, bid on items in the Silent Auction. Find auction details on the Silent Auction at Tri-LakesCares.org.
You may also make a direct donation through Monument Hill Kiwanis at MHKiwanis.org.
Want an easy way to support Tri-Lakes Cares? Just link your King Soopers card to Tri-Lakes Cares and a small portion of every purchase will go to the nonprofit; bit.ly/2ZkkZTM.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.