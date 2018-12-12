Every day is Christmas for Wendy Wadge and her family, thanks to the assistance services provided by Tri-Lakes Cares.
However, there used to be a time when Wadge didn’t need to rely on anyone for assistance. An educated woman, the British-born Wadge had trained as a nurse, worked in local government, held academic degrees in public administration and project management and earned a decent income.
Unfortunately, things turned sour for Wadge when the 2008 U.S. economic downturn forced her former employer, MCI (now Verizon) to lay off employees. In time, she and her husband filed for bankruptcy, the bank foreclosed on their house and the couple five years ago separated after 14 years of marriage leaving her to raise their twin sons, Jamie and Oliver, 13.
Because she is a carrier of five autoimmune diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis, Wadge experiences joint pain, tires easily and can work only part-time. Wadge realized her meager paycheck didn’t go far in supporting three people and that she needed help.
Wadge knew about Tril-Lakes Cares (TLC), but believed owning a car and other amenities disqualified her for receiving their assistance services. A community-based, volunteer-support resource center, TLC provides emergency assistance, self-sufficiency and relief programs to low-income northern El Paso County individuals and families.
Then Wadge met TLC representative Paula Blair and her life changed.
“One evening I was at Palmer Lake Elementary School for a parent/teacher conference and Paula was in the reception area asking if people needed help,” Wadge said.
“She asked, ‘In the last 12 months has there been a time when the food for you and your family has run out and there was no money to buy more?’ I replied there wasn’t. Then she asked, ‘During the last 12 months were you able to buy nutritious foods for your family?’ I said ‘no’ to that. Paula pressed me further and I explained my situation and shed a few tears.”
Blair encouraged Wadge to let TLC review her status to determine what services they could provide. TLC listened to her story and encouraged Wadge to let them assist her, she said.
“Many of my early visits were spent in tears because I was overwhelmed with the help being offered to me,” Wadge said. “I shared my information in regards to finances and discovered I was trying to survive on an income well below what was expected for a family of three.”
According to TLC Executive Director Haley Chapin, the nonprofit offers several services, including the Help Yourself Market, Supplemental Groceries and Penrose-St. Francis Neighborhood Nurse Center with medical assistance. TLC also offers financial assistance to citizens facing eviction or in having their utilities shut off.
Many of TLC’s services are made possible through its partnership with the El Pomar-Gazette Empty Stocking Fund, which provides resources for local health-and-human service agencies on the front lines of helping people in crisis and assisting others in attaining self-sufficiency. Partners include American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and Westside Cares.
“(ESF) benefits our local community in that we (TLC) represent an area sometimes overlooked. It reminds people there are more than the homeless that need assistance,” Chapin said.
Funds received through ESF go into general operations funds and are directed where needed, Chapin said. Funds are used to buy pantry food items, support supplemental grocery and Snack Pack programs, provide rent assistance to prevent eviction and help pay for prescriptions or medical procedures for uninsured/under-insured citizens.
A TLC representative helped Wadge figure out a budget and prepare a living will. Through TLC, Wadge collected groceries, and received Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, presents and school supplies for herself and her sons. She built up her credit, obtained a mortgage, attended the TLC “Getting Ahead” training course and regained her confidence.
Wadge also pursued her passion for painting and is now assistant manager and artist vendor for the new Gallery 132 in Monument. She is responsible for the gallery’s media posts, teaches classes and assists customers with purchases. “I don’t believe I would have had the confidence to do that a year earlier,” Wadge said.
“Without (TLC) I have no idea what my situation would be now,” Wadge added. “I hope one day I can repay them for everything they have offered me. They have literally changed my life.”
Citizens can help TLC serve clients during the holiday season by making a donation or reaching out to learn about their current needs and how they can become involved.
To learn more, visit tri-lakescares.org. To volunteer, contact Kelly Bryant at 481-4864, ext. 117 or volunteermanager@tri-lakescares.org. To donate, contact Christine Bucher at 481-4864, ext. 105 or developmentmanager@tri-lakescares.org.