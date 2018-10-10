Tri-Lakes residents looking to support local business and learn more about the area’s commercial landscape may do so at the upcoming Tri-Lakes Business Expo.
Co-hosted by the Tri-Lakes YMCA and the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, this free event will celebrate local merchants and businesses, who will be showcasing their products and services at the event.
The expo is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.
“This is a community expo, definitely geared for the general public. It is completely free and kids can come too,” said Terri Hayes, Chamber president and CEO.
For the first time, the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to host the business expo, which is expected to feature a maximum capacity 102 vendors.
“It’s important to support each other,” said Holly Brandon, executive director of the Tri-Lakes YMCA.
Both the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce have hosted similar but separate events in the past, Brandon said, so when she was approached by Hayes about combining efforts, Brandon agreed.
“We both are advocates for and supporters of local business so it made sense to do this together,” Brandon said.
“It’s no secret we’re a commuter town and many people travel north or south for work and they aren’t necessarily familiar with what’s in their own backyard. This (expo) is a great way for people to get to know what’s available to them,” Hayes said.
Though there wasn’t an expo last year, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted one for several years prior, Hayes added.
“The last one we did was in northern Colorado Springs but the goal all along was to bring it back to the Tri-Lakes area,” she said.
The Tri-Lakes YMCA was the perfect setting for such an event due to its size and its 12,000 members.
“The Y is all about supporting the community and we see this as a way to further support business and community here,” Brandon said.
Visitors at next week’s event will have the chance to meet and talk with local business owners and get a sense of the services and products available in the Tri-Lakes area. A smorgasbord of vendors will be on hand, including insurance agents, spas, medical practitioners, dentists, hypnotherapists, occupational medicine, media, senior living, real estate and more.
Attendees will also have a chance to win door prizes, donated by vendors, by filling out event maps, or “passports,” for a chance to enter prize drawings.
The event is sponsored by Monument Occupational Medicine and Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Businesses interested in hosting a booth at the event should sign up at tinyurl.com/ycsyhnce.