The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has named their newest YMCA off of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs: YMCA at First & Main.
“We are thrilled that the YMCA will soon be serving the needs of children and families on the east side of Colorado Springs at this new location,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “The Y builds community and this location will soon represent the heartbeat of east Colorado Springs.”
Renovations began on the new YMCA in August and progress is being made. Old walls and floors have been removed, new concrete has been poured, new windows are going in and construction is beginning on the outdoor Learn & Play (child watch) area. The YMCA at First & Main will have the largest healthy living center in the region, including state-of-the-art circuit equipment and the Y’s only cardio cinema. It will also house the Y’s largest Learn & Play center. The Y is scheduled to open early 2019.
Charter memberships for the YMCA at First & Main are now on sale and can be purchased at the Y trailer in the parking lot. Charter members will get their joining fees waived and will receive two months of Y membership free when they are members for 12 months. Charter members will also get an exclusive membership kit with a t-shirt and recognition on the Charter Membership wall in the YMCA, as well as an invitation to the pre-opening Sneak Peek event. To be a charter member, you must be new to the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region or have not had a membership for at least 60 days.
To learn more, visit ppymca.org/charter.
