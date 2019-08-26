The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
In only four years, Tri-Lakes Radio has grown from a humble enterprise begun from a need for local broadcast representation to a booming and successful broadcast station residents rely on for music, talk, news and weather updates — and it’s all on the air from Monument.
“It was born out of necessity for news and information in the Tri-Lakes. Other than (Our Community News) and the Tribune, there wasn’t really much media and we knew there needed to be something that was more day-to-day, more timely,” said co-owner Mike Bailey, former owner of Monument Computer Services.
Tri-Lakes Radio is the first-ever broadcast station based in Monument. It aired for the first time in September 2015.
“When it started out, it was just two guys streaming playlists and live DJs in the mornings and afternoons,” said Bailey, who also worked for several years as a nightclub DJ.
As music-streaming licensing laws and copyright laws changed, Tri-Lakes Radio adapted; at his wife’s suggestion, Bailey began broadcasting music from local bands.
“I thought, ‘hey, that’s a great idea,’ so we shut the station down and re-launched. We had five bands and 12 songs playing 24/7, the same bands and songs, over and over. Then we started picking up more local bands from Colorado and eventually worldwide. We went from two to three listeners a day to 50,000 a day, and we are still growing.”
Today, listeners can bop along to the tunes of 4,000 bands from 78 countries on Tri-Lakes Radio, Bailey said.
Tri-Lakes Radio has partnered with Indie On Air Records and New Music Food Truck, along with promotional partners Fish Creek Radio, Eye On Jamz, ION Indie Magazine, TuneTrax and Indie Cast TV to bring the Monument Indie Fest to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry this Labor Day weekend.
Headlined by Los Angeles-based indie pop/punk band The Dollyrots (Saturday) and indie rock band The Unlikely Candidates (Sunday) out of Fort Worth, Texas, the two-day festival will feature the sounds of nearly 20 indie bands. The show will also feature vendors, a kids’ zone and food trucks.
Proceeds will benefit WMMI and the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce & EDC, as part of the station’s mandate to give back to its community.
Indie Fest at WMMI, 225 North Gate Blvd., runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for a daily pass, or $30 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Tickets and more information are available at ioarecords.com.
Listen to Tri-Lakes Radio on Amazon’s Live 365, Streema and the Tri-Lakes Radio applications in Google Play and the App Store. You can also listen on trilakesradio.com.