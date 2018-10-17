The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Tri-Lakes Collision has served the community for years, and its only continuing to grow.
When owner Bill Ellison moved the business from Black Forest to the Tri-Lakes in 2010, it started in a small leased 1,200 square-foot space in Palmer Lake which he and his wife, Stephanie, grew to 7,000 square feet. On Oct. 6, the shop celebrated its grand opening in splendid style, debuting a new facility in Monument that is already larger.
“Right now the facility is about 10,000 square feet,” Stephanie Ellison told The Tribune.
Construction on the second half began this month and is expected to be completed next spring.
“When it’s completed we will have about 20,000 square feet. It can’t come soon enough, because we are bursting at the seams.”
And opening the new space was a feat, as the Ellisons worked for six years to build it, she said. For years they navigated the building process which included finding a suitable property, designing and constructing the facility, and ensuring it complied with regional building codes and standards.
After so long, the Ellison’s work was celebrated during the grand opening celebration which featured food, vendors, exhibits, prizes, staff meet-and-greets and tours of the new shop at 2101 Wolf Court in Monument.
While construction continues on the second half, the auto shop will continue servicing its customers, new and current, with the same level of expertise and care it always has, Ellison said.
The shop provides collision repair and hail damage repair through traditional and paintless dent removal. Other services include detailing and restorations, and Bill personally supervises operations, according to the shop’s website.
The shop is affiliated with every major industry association, its website says, and it also does repairs and modifications on Lewis-Palmer School District 38 school buses, along with local fire and police department vehicles.
“We do what we can and as much as we can for the people in this community,” Ellison said.
Tri-Lakes Collision’s level of commitment and care to its customers and the Tri-Lakes area has resulted in its booming business, she said. “We are definitely expanding more and more, and we have been an active part of this community for a long time.”
Bill sponsors and volunteers in the community. Both of their children are graduates of Palmer Ridge High School. The family makes direct contributions to local school programs and Tri-Lakes Collision is an active member of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Pikes Peak Region Better Business Bureau.
It’s this commitment to their community which has served them well, Ellison believes.
“I grew up in a smaller town and when you’re in a small town you have to be a part of your community. People like to shop locally. They like to get their services locally. We try to do the same.”
The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit Tri-Lakes Cares online at trilakescollision.com. To schedule an appointment, call 495-4508.