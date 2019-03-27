The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
TRELORA EXPANDS TO TRI-LAKES AREA, OFFERING NEW OPTIONS FOR HOME SELLING, BUYING
Tri-Lakes area and Colorado Springs home sellers now have a new option for putting their house on the market, one that promises to save them potentially thousands of dollars.
Trelora, a flat-fee based real estate brokerage headquartered in Denver, announced this month its expansion into Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, as well as Leadville and Summit County.
Using unique proprietary technology and a flat fee for real estate agents, Trelora has been able to save its clients an average of $10,000 in closing costs in the last seven years, said CEO Brady Miller, a 2005 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School.
“There are two things about our business model that allow us to complete business transactions unlike other real estate companies,” Miller said. “Part of that is through homegrown technology that we’ve been using the last five years … making transactions easier and automating some administrative tasks.”
Traditional real estate agents must know how to navigate the home selling process, must understand how title works, and need to know how to market the home and how to price the home, Miller said. In contrast, Trelora “breaks each role of the transaction down, allowing our agents to do a lot more in sales while offering top service.”
The second portion of that business model relies on a flat realtor fee, Miller said. Traditionally, realtors earn 3 to 6 percent of a home’s value as commission on each sale.
“Three percent doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you sell a house for half a million (dollars), that’s a $15,000 commission,” Miller said.
This approach, called “open real estate,” according to the Trelora website, is very unique in that it provides a top-tier full-service experience for home buyers and sellers, Miller said.
“I’m not aware of anyone else doing (this) in Colorado,” Miller said.
Additionally, customers can easily find all documents pertinent to their home sale or purchase on Trelora’s platform, where they stay “forever,” Miller said.
And Trelora’s expansion into the greater Colorado Springs was a natural one due to the Front Range’s booming housing market.
“Colorado Springs is such a great market and I think (Trelora) will be well-received. Colorado Springs has one of the highest volume markets thanks to the Air Force Academy and its several military bases. There are lots of people buying and selling, and we look forward to helping serve residents and keep more money in their pockets.”
Trelora was founded in 2011 and last year was named a Colorado Company to Watch. For more information, visit trelora.com.
- Written by Breeanna Jent
NEW BBB REVIEW RATING SYSTEM AVAILABLE TO ACCREDITED BUSINESSES
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is now offering a new customer rating system as a free benefit to its accredited businesses. Now, a business can simply send a text to their customer through a free customized app, and with one click, the customer can quickly review and rate the business’s performance from their mobile devices.
Businesses seek feedback from their customers, who are often too busy to get online and leave comments about the product or service they just received. The basic Review Solution app now gives accredited businesses access to quickly and easily acquire these valuable customer reviews.
Today, 92 percent of consumers read online reviews and 40 percent form an opinion by reading one to three reviews. Eight-eight percent of these consumers trust a review as much as a personal recommendation. The Star Rating system is the No. 1 factor used by consumers to build trust and make a buying decision.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been vetting and verifying customer’s reviews and building marketplace trust. Today, more than ever, businesses need to have a positive online reputation through posted reviews and star ratings. BBB Accredited Businesses now have a better resource for this with the new Review Solution system.
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado serves 25 counties throughout Southern Colorado and houses more than 22,000 profiles on companies in the region. In 2018, it processed 2,230 complaints, 4,446 customer reviews and had 1.2 million pageviews on its website. All company and charity profiles are available for free online. For more information, visit them online at bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent