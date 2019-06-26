The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Trellis Counseling helps people manage individual and relationship changes
When Libby Collins moved a year ago from Minnesota to Monument, she asked herself: “Do I want to start all over from scratch?”
Collins, a licensed therapist who works with individuals, couples and families, decided yes, she did want to start from scratch. Helping others was worth it.
“I feel so strongly in what I do, and with all my experience, that I wanted to continue,” said Collins, who owns her practice, Trellis Counseling, in Palmer Lake. There, she specializes in “helping people manage individual and relationship changes,” according to her member profile on the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce website.
She’s been in the industry since 2000, licensed fully in 2006, and said her foray into counseling began with her work with children. Eventually, she felt her services might be more beneficial for couples and families.
“In my experience, a lot of healing and change in children needs to occur on a parental level. … I felt I could be more helpful by working on the couples and family system; if that does well, then so do the kids.”
She provides therapy for individuals, couples and families; pre-marital therapy; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) to address trauma; and discernment counseling, which she calls her passion. Discernment counseling helps couples on the brink of divorce decide their best course of action when traditional marriage therapy does not work.
“It’s a safe place for (couples) to talk about the options they have,” Collins said.
She encourages people to seek counseling if they’re noticing red flags in their familial or romantic relationships, likening it to patients who wait to seek medical attention for physical ailments.
“It’s the same with therapy. The longer you wait, the worse it will be,” Collins said.
And she hopes she is a catalyst for good change in people’s lives.
“I hope I’m helping create an environment that isn’t scary, where people do feel safe, and allows people to trust the process to bring about the change needed in their lives.”
Trellis Counseling is located at 755 Highway 105, Suite 2J in Palmer Lake. To schedule an appointment, contact Collins at 1-763-354-0508 or libbycollins@trelliscounseling.com.
She also provides HIPAA-compliant online therapy appointments. Visit trelliscounseling.com for more information.
-Written by Breeanna Jent