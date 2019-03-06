The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
RE/MAX REALTOR JEANNE GUISCHARD MOVES TO NEW NORTHGATE LOCATION
Realtor Jeanne Guischard, formerly of RE/MAX Properties, Inc., joins forces with RE/MAX Real Estate Group.
“We chose to move to better serve our clients,” said Guischard, founder of the elite team. “After working at the same location for 18 years, it was time to make a change.”
Guischard and her team chose RE/MAX Real Estate Group, 12265 Oracle Blvd. in Colorado Springs, because their office is more state-of-the-art and equipped with more modern amenities. Located in Northgate, the area also boasts shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to I-25, USAFA and other major roadways.
For more information, call 440-2872 or visit eliteteamcos.com.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent