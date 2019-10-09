The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Novice crafters and do-it-yourself enthusiasts can create high-end custom home décor and personalized gifts at AR Workshop Colorado Springs, a new boutique DIY shop on Voyager Parkway that offers a unique experience for all ages and skill levels through instructor-led workshops.
Workshop participants can construct custom wood plank signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, round signs, trays, Lazy Susans, centerpiece boxes, cake stands, canvas items, specialty projects and more utilizing raw materials, a variety of non-toxic stain and paint colors, and stencils. Attendees can also create textile items such as chunky knit blankets as well as seasonal or holiday keepsakes.
Grace Stopani opened the third AR Workshop® location in Colorado Saturday at 12245 Voyager Parkway, Suite 162, in northern Colorado Springs.
“I’m so excited to share our new do-it-yourself space with the Colorado Springs community,” Stopani said. “I’ve been dreaming of opening a creative business and I can’t wait for everyone to try their hand at a mini DIY project during our grand opening and check out our shop and class schedule.”
Project designs can be personalized with names, memorable dates, quotes and graphics plus a variety of colors to create beautiful one-of-a-kind artworks. The average time to complete a project is 2 ½ hours.
In addition to open workshops, customers can also book a private, corporate, youth or holiday events. During the summer months, camps for children will be offered. For more, call 719-299-0555 or visit arworkshop.com/coloradosprings.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent