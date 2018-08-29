The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
MVEA OPENS NEW MONUMENT OFFICE TO BETTER SERVE GROWING MEMBERSHIP
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. has opened an office in Monument to serve its growing membership.
The new location at 15706 Jackson Creek Parkway, Suite 100 is the third for the MVEA, which assists the community throughout a 5,000-square-mile territory. The company’s other locations are located in Falcon (11140 E. Woodmen Road) and Limon (1655 5th Street).
MVEA serves more than 20,000 member accounts in the Tri-Lakes area, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the MVEA system. Establishing an office in the Monument area to better serve its members there has been a goal for quite some time. The office will allow for faster response times for member questions, new member applications, and a number of other services.
In just over 20 years, MVEA has more than doubled in size in meters served. Forecasts indicate the growth trend will continue. One indicator of growth is the number of new services added each year. This includes new construction of single-family homes, apartment complexes, and commercial accounts. At this time, the numbers indicate that MVEA will surpass the progressive growth trends of the last five years by the end of the year. In 2013, MVEA added 955 new member meters; in 2018, it’s projected that nearly 2,000 will be added.
Members are welcome and encouraged to stop by any of these three offices with any questions about MVEA. Each of the locations are open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
SIMPLE COMPUTER REPAIR NOW OPEN
Simple Computer Repair has opened its doors for business after celebrating with a grand opening Aug. 3.
The store, located at 1445 Cipriani Loop, next to the Back East Grill in Monument, is both locally and veteran-owned. Recently, Simple Computer Repair merged with Monument Computers.
The business offers various tech options to meet all needs, including computer, iPhone and gaming repair, file backups and recovery and network management for the company’s business partners. Remote support is also offered.
For more information, visit them online at monument.simplecomputerrepair.com.
LOCAL ARTIST’S TOTE BAGS ON SALE AT INDEPENDENT RECORDS
From now through December, visitors to their nearest Independent Records can find Palmer Lake Art Group member Irene Pallon’s tote bags for sale.
Pallon’s new exhibition, “The Farm Collection,” features the faces of various farm animals.
“For the past four years I have been painting baby faces of pigs and cows as a way to explore ideas about preserving the family farm before it vanishes from society,” Pallon said in an email to The Tribune.
Pallon grew up in the suburbs of New York City. In 1990 she earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from The School of Visual Arts in New York. Her line of art explores the farm landscape and the animals one might encounter there through pastel on tote bags. She is currently based out of Colorado Springs.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS AVAILABLE FOR
BUSINESSES
To promote a business friendly environment, the Town of Monument offers small grants from the Community Development Fund to local businesses to help them with marketing, training, and capital improvements.
Recently, grants were awarded to The Roost for landscaping and Lang Investment Services for improvements to the building facade.
To learn more about these grants, visit the Town’s website at townofmonument.org/371/Business-Grants.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent