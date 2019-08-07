The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
MONUMENT RESIDENTS OPEN DREAM VACATIONS FRANCHISE
Monument residents Roberta and Joshua Anderson have completed an intensive training program to become certified Dream Vacations travel agents.
The Andersons participated in in-depth training and workshops, product briefings, hands-on computer systems and on-board ship inspections at the Dream Vacations training center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
As franchise owners, the Andersons are now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, a top travel retail network with buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators.
For more information, call 719-345-6200 or visit ShoreToSmile.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fariss JOINS PIANO TECHNICIANS GUILD BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Piano technician Jim Fariss, RPT, has been elected to the office of secretary/treasurer for the Piano Technicians Guild.
Fariss will serve in the position through July 2020, representing the interests of piano technicians, promoting educational opportunities and serving as a goodwill ambassador to the piano community.
He will also be directly involved with administration and long-term planning.
“I’m extremely honored to serve. Piano technicians service a wide variety of clients and pianos, but they share a single vision in wanting to provide the best service they can and to be successful while doing so. I’m excited in helping to chart a plan that allows them to do so,” Fariss said.
Fariss earned the Registered Piano Technicians designation in 2013.
The Piano Technicians Guild grants the RPT credential after a series of rigorous examinations that test skill in piano tuning, regulation and repair.
A resident of Black Forest since 2012, Farris provides piano tuning and repair.
Fariss specializes in regulating the mechanical action and creating a touchweight feel to match the needs of the pianist.
For more on Fariss’s business, visit BlackForestPiano.com.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent