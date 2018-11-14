The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Jackson Creek Senior Living has named Kevin Sutton-Brown the community’s executive chef. Sutton-Brown has more than 20 years of culinary and hospitality experience, including many years working with some of the largest senior living providers.
Set to open this month, Jackson Creek Senior Living will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. As executive chef, Sutton-Brown will oversee the community’s culinary team and three dining venues, ranging from a bistro café to a table service restaurant within the community.
“We are very excited to have Kevin join the team as he has a passion for food and service,” said Executive Director Al Fritts, Jackson Creek Senior Living. “Dining is a major attraction for retirement community residents, and Kevin has proven that he can provide nutritious meals using fresh, local ingredients and creative menus that appeal to any age.”
Sutton-Brown was director of culinary services for New Horizons Foods, Inc., a food service provider to senior living communities across nine states, and he served as executive chef for MorningStar Senior Living at Dayton Place in Denver. He held several positions in the Indianapolis area, including kitchen manager for University Heights Health & Living Community; director of dining services for Bethany Village Assisted Living; dining services coordinator for Brookdale Place; and director of food services for Westside Garden Plaza.
Sutton-Brown is a graduate of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder and a resident of Colorado Springs.
-Compiled by
Breeanna Jent