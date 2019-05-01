The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
KARLA GRAZIER, DISCOVER GOODWILL OF SOUTHERN AND WESTERN COLORADO, RECEIVES 2019 ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD, GALLERY 132 OWNER JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM NOMINATED
Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, was recently honored as the 2019 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient.
The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates and honors businesswomen for their professional excellence, community service and mentorship of other women. Grazier joins an elite and international group of past recipients. More than 7,000 women from over 500 communities in eight countries have received the ATHENA Leadership Award since its inception in 1982.
As president and CEO, Grazier leads a diverse and growing workforce of more than 1,300 employees and oversees a program with an annual revenue of more than $60 million.
“I live my life by a personal mantra — nothing great was ever achieved by being realistic. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with people that believe in you,” Grazier advised. “I am so very honored by this award. Thank you.”
Additional 2019 ATHENA nominees include:
• Jennifer Cunningham, Gallery132
• Joan Selman, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care
• Windy Bailey, Equity Colorado Real Estate
• Lisa Grubesic, LoanDepot
• Diane Price, Early Connections Learning Centers
• Deborah Balch, Elevated Insights
• Amy Coffman, Missile Defense Agency
• Kameron Easler, Harris Corporation
• Kristen Faith, Break the Silence against Domestic Violence
• Kay Collins Maloney, Harris Corporation
• Megen Schlesinger, Center for Technology, Research, and Commercialization (C-TRAC)
• Morgan Straus, Harris Corporation
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent