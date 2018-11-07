The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Jackson Creek Senior Living names Staci Stang wellness director
Jackson Creek Senior Living has named Staci Stang, RN, BSN, MSN, the community’s wellness director, an important role that will oversee the community’s overall health and wellness services. Stang has worked in a variety of health settings for more than 20 years.
A 137-apartment senior living community set to open this month, Jackson Creek Senior Living will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. As wellness director, Stang says her goal will be to help residents of the community navigate their healthcare needs. She says this can be done through individual assessment by the Jackson Creek team, delivering onsite health and wellness services, and by coordinating care with outside medical providers. Jackson Creek with have nursing staff available 24/7.
Stang has worked in long-term care, hospice and emergency room settings. She is also a U.S. Army Reserve officer, serving as an emergency and trauma nurse, and she has been a clinical adjunct faculty member with Tacoma Community College in Washington.
She previously worked for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, Madigan Army Hospital and Multi-Care, all located in Tacoma, Wash. She also has worked at health settings in Colorado, including Denver Health, Rural Metro, The Medical Center of Aurora and Hospice of St. John.
“For seniors and their families, navigating the healthcare system can be overwhelming. Our team will help support seniors in assessing their needs and developing wellness services that focus on strength and wellness in their everyday lifestyle,” she said. “I also think it is critical that our team collaborate with residents’ specialists and other healthcare providers to make sure we’re all communicating and focused on the same thing — the seniors’ well-being.”
Stang began her nursing career as a certified nursing assistant for Vivage Senior Living, the parent company of WellAge Senior Communities, which manages Jackson Creek Senior Living.
In addition to attending the University of Colorado-Denver, Stang holds a Master of Science in nursing education from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She is a licensed nurse in the state of Colorado and a resident of Colorado Springs.
MVEA NAMED ‘5-STAR CO-OP’ BY NATIONAL TRADE ASSOCIATION
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. has been named a “5-Star Co-op” by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). The 5-star designation recognizes MVEA’s high level of participation in “Co-ops Vote,” a national get-out-the-vote campaign. The non-partisan campaign seeks to engage voters and boost voter turnout in areas served by electric co-ops all across the country.
“Presidential elections aren’t the only ones that matter,” said MVEA spokesperson Sarah Schaefer. “State and local elections have a huge impact on our day to day lives in MVEA’s service territory. We’re honored to be recognized by NRECA.”
“Electric cooperatives play a unique and special role as a voice in their communities,” said NRECA CEO Jim Matheson. “Elections are important, especially in rural areas, and MVEA has used the Co-ops Vote program to increase awareness of our civic duty on Election Day, and every day. I’m pleased to congratulate them on this accomplishment as they make a real difference in the communities they serve.”
Five-star status marks the highest level of engagement in “Co-ops Vote” and is achieved when a participating co-op completes at least five activities under the program. MVEA earned this distinction by promoting the program on the MVEA website at mvea.coop, by promoting the program to its employees, and by sharing “Co-ops Vote” posts on their social media sites, just to name a few.
NRECA is the service organization that represents the nation’s more than 900 electric cooperatives and has 42 million members in 47 states.