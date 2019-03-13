The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
JACKSON CREEK SENIOR LIVING NAMES ANNIE PAI WELLNESS DIRECTOR
Jackson Creek Senior Living has named Annie Pai to lead the community as wellness director, a central role that oversees health and wellness services throughout the community. Pai has more than 15 years’ experience working as a director at multiple senior communities throughout Colorado and she previously oversaw the memory care services at Jackson Creek.
As wellness director, Pai plans to maintain initiatives for individual assessments, onsite health and wellness services, and coordinated care with outside medical providers. Jackson Creek Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.
Pai has held multiple roles in senior care with a focus on strengthening communication and working closely with families.
“I feel like communication gives people peace of mind,” she said. She said she believes families and residents benefit from more open lines of communication, both with their community and each other, and she hopes to introduce this philosophy into future wellness initiatives.
“It’s rewarding to be the voice for them and make sure they’ve got the advocacy that they need.”
She previously worked for Valpak of Southern Colorado, Sunrise Senior Living and Silver Key Senior Services, all located in Colorado. In addition to community relations and supervisory roles for assisted living and memory care communities, Pai is a registered nurse with experience in patient care and clinical settings.
Pai began her senior living management career as the Director of Residential Services for Silver Key Senior Services, a volunteer and outreach program for seniors based in Colorado Springs.
In addition to attending the University of Evansville in Indiana, Pai has a Professional Advancement Certificate in Gerontology and Reiki Master Teacher training.
RMHCSC NAMES MR. ROOTER PLUMBING ITS 2018 CORPORATE SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) has named Mr. Rooter Plumbing its 2018 Corporate Supporter of the Year.
“We are thankful to have Mr. Rooter’s ongoing support for the children and families we serve,” said Sam Rush-Walton, RMHCSC Development Director.
With 11 families sharing four bathrooms 365 days a year, the more-than 100-year-old Ronald McDonald House needs repairs. The plumbing company has provided $30,000 of work, free of charge, since 2012.
For Mr. Rooter Plumbing owner Charlie Hall, it’s a no-brainer because he knows the affliction those staying at the Ronald McDonald House feel. His wife Dee is a cancer survivor.
“You don’t think of Ronald McDonald House Charities until you need them,” said Hall, who formed a partnership with the organization in 2012. “It started through a corporate project, but it’s transcended into a personal passion. If we can save them money, they can apply it to those who need it.”
In addition to providing plumbing services pro bono for the RMHCSC, the Halls donated $1,500 in honor of their business’s 15th anniversary. They also held a Rolls of Love Drive, collecting a truck full of wish list items from customers.
“We love to pay it forward,” Hall said. “We relish our relationship with RMHCSC, and we are so honored by their recognition.”
When the Halls purchased Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Southern Colorado in 2003, it only had six employees and they had no plumbing experience. In 2019, business has increased eightfold — the shop has 21 employees and they’ve received multiple awards.
Mr. Rooter Plumbing services greater southern Colorado, including Monument, Palmer Lake and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent