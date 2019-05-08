The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS OPENS NEW OFFICE TO SERVE RESIDENTS IN NORTHERN EL PASO COUNTY
Homewatch CareGivers is expanding to meet the increased need for a superior home care provider in Colorado Springs, the Tri-Lakes area and surrounding areas.
The home care company recently announced the opening of a new location — Homewatch Caregivers of North Colorado Springs — that will service the region. It is the latest addition to the company which has nearly 200 franchised units across 34 states, Canada and Central and South America.
The opening of the new operation, which will open at 4360 Montebello Drive, Suite 1100A in northern Colorado Springs, allows Homewatch CareGivers to provide its high quality at-home assistive services to a greater number of clients.
Homewatch CareGivers of North Colorado Springs owner Francie Machovina established the location to provide the area with the high-quality care necessary for residents to remain independent and healthy within their own homes.The company’s services are flexible and customized specifically to blend seamlessly into clients’ day-to-day life.
“I have experienced firsthand what a difference a quality caregiver can make for a loved one and his or her family,” Machovina said. “We can’t wait to make an impact on our clients’ lives by getting to know them and their families and training talented caregivers who believe in our vision and provide the highest quality service with integrity and compassion to our community.”
Homewatch CareGivers of North Colorado Springs provides home care services for families arranging care for senior-aged loved ones and others living with chronic illnesses, convalescing after illness or surgery or who prefer to age in their own homes and provide additional facility care under the supervision and care of highly trained caregivers.
Prior to opening Homewatch CareGivers of North Colorado Springs, Machovina previously worked as a care provider in both home care and assisted living settings, where she enjoyed getting to know her clients and their families. Her experience prompted her decision to open her own home care company, allowing her to make a local impact on her community. She also brings a strong business background to the table, with career experience as an investor and broker in the real estate industry.
“Every time we open a new location, we have the opportunity to touch people’s lives,” said Chip Baranowski, director of franchise development for Homewatch CareGivers. “I know that Francie will make outstanding new member of our organization, and her commitment to service and the local community will make their business a trusted partner for residents in the Colorado Springs area.”
For more information, visit homewatchcaregivers.com/northern-colorado or contact the office at 800-5285.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent