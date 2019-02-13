The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CSU CEO TAPS PHIL TUNNAH AS NEW CHIEF PLANNING AND PROJECTS OFFICER
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin named Phil Tunnah, P.E. as the new Chief Planning and Projects Officer as of Monday. Tunnah, who has been with Utilities for two years, will oversee 255 employees.
“We have an opportunity to create a new division that can deliver a legacy for Utilities that recognizes and leverages the efficiency, experience, and talent across our four-service organization,” Tunnah said.
Benyamin created the new division in January to oversee the system planning and asset delivery for energy, gas, water and wastewater. This includes doing long-term planning; integrated resources; prioritization, design, construction, commissioning and execution of delivery plans for all major projects; and asset management excellence for all four services.
“There are many benefits in integrating these planning, engineering and project management functions,” Benyamin said. “I believe it will foster employee development through cross training and job shadowing to maximize the talents of our workforce. Additionally, the new division will assist in maintaining low rates by planning and executing in the most efficient manner. We will allocate resources across all four services in a much more collaborative manner.”
Prior to joining Colorado Springs Utilities as the General Manager of the Asset Management Engineering and Project Program Delivery department, Tunnah worked as a consultant on the Southern Delivery System (SDS) from August 2010 through January 2017.
Tunnah has a Bachelor of Science degree in cvil engineering from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and a Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University. Tunnah’s salary will be $264,763.20 per year.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent